While Discussing Son’s Love Life with Marcus Jordan, Larsa Pippen Reveals She Wasn’t Fond of Scottie Pippen On First Meeting

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen is currently in a relationship with Marcus Jordan. The 48-year-old announced her relationship with Michael Jordan’s son at the start of the year. The two have also started their own podcast on Spotify recently, called “Separation Anxiety.” The two talk about a range of different topics on the podcast, and ended up discussing Scottie Pippen’s love life, at one point in time. Talking about how it is different to date professional athletes, Larsa ended up confessing that she didn’t even like Scottie the first time the two met each other.

Larsa Pippen, a star on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Miami,” is no stranger to revealing bold information about her personal life. The two married back in 1997 and their divorce was finalized in December 2021. Since starting her own podcast, Larsa has been very willing to reveal a range of information about her past relationship with Scottie. The 48-year-old seems to be in a much happy place with Marcus Jordan and revealed another tidbit of information about her first meeting with the Bulls legend.

Larsa Pippen reveals to Marcus Jordan that she didn’t even like Scottie Pippen during first meeting

The couple found themselves talking about how dating professional athletes was different. Larsa claimed that athletes tend to have more discipline and a better routine.

Marcus seemed to agree, claiming that even women tend to be far different today when it comes to dating athletes. The two suggested that professional athletes tend to get a lot of women who want to date them. At the same time, unlike before, it is not really possible due to social media for athletes to cheat on their relationships.

This led to Larsa mentioning how she ended up meeting Scottie in the first place. As it turns out, one of her friends was dating Pippen’s Bulls’ teammate, Ron Harper. This led to an introduction between the two:

“You know, when I met my ex, I didn’t even like him. It wasn’t like he was friends with my friends. That’s kind of like how that went down too. My friends was dating one of his teammates, Ron Harper, and that is kinda how we meet.”

Marcus responded by claiming that even athletes need women who offer them something. Needless to say, Scottie Pippen might not be happy with the latest confession from his ex-wife. Still, considering the two were married for more than two decades, there is little doubt that Larsa’s initial assumptions quickly gave way.

Larsa Pippen reveals latest controversial detail about her marriage with Pippen

Larsa has used the Spotify podcasts to talk about Scottie Pippen multiple times in recent months. Apart from being a means to keep fans updated about their relationship, the two seem to have consistently grown closer due to the hours they spend talking.

Initially claiming that she was unhappy during her marriage with Scottie, Larsa discussed the possibility of having kids with son. Larsa has discussed her problems with Scottie Pippen multiple times during her podcast appearances.

This includes the time when she emotionally claimed that she had been managing almost all aspects of Scottie’s life when he was playing. Pippen himself has stayed unusually quiet about her relationship with Jordan, and appears determined to stay away from the drama.