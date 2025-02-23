“Big Brother Said So”: When Kobe Bryant Shut Down Questions About Carmelo Anthony’s Potential Trade During 2011 All-Star Game

Feb 17, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Western Conference guard Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Eastern Conference forward Carmelo Anthony (7) of the New York Knicks in the first quarter of the 2013 NBA all star game at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Carmelo Anthony famously signed with the New York Knicks in 2011 after an epic eight-year run with the Denver Nuggets. Prior to the trade, there was a lot of buzz in the media regarding where the Syracuse alum might take his career. Anthony was even questioned about his future during the 2011 All-Star Game. Fortunately, he had an angel in his corner to shut the questions down.

Famed reporter Craig Sager approached Melo on the bench in the third quarter of the All-Star showdown. He subtly snuck in a question about whether Melo had met with the Knicks as it was a hot topic of the season.

The then-Denver Nugget seemed prepared to answer, but Kobe Bryant popped his head on the screen and forcefully took over the interview on Melo’s behalf.

“He’s not allowed to answer that question,” Kobe declared. When Sager continued to linger and asked why, the Black Mamba replied, “Because I said so. Big Brother said so.”

Kobe’s timing was impeccable, as Melo seemed like he was seconds away from spilling the details, but breathed a sigh of relief once “big brother” showed up.

14 years ago today, before Knicks Carmelo trade, during All-Star game: Craig Sager "Have you met w/ the Knicks?…" Melo "Lotta stuff been going on—" Kobe "He's not allowed to answer that" Sager "Why not?" Kobe "Because I said so. Big brother said so” pic.twitter.com/uDYXt6VDXp — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 20, 2025

Kobe standing in the way of Melo leaking insider details was a sweet moment, but it would be forgotten about months later when the trade actually happened.

Melo would go on to have an exciting career at the Mecca, while the Mamba finished out his historic career for the Lakers. However, there was a point where they were nearly teammates in the Big Apple.

Kobe Bryant was once convinced that he would join the Knicks

Famed NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently appeared on Melo’s 7PM in Brooklyn podcast — where Kobe was brought up in conversation.

Wojnarowski then dropped a bombshell for Knicks fans as he revealed that the Mamba was very close to leaving La La Land for New York.

“He was convinced he was going to end up with the Knicks,” Woj recalled. “He goes, ‘They’re gonna amnesty me and no one is going to claim me on waivers and I’m gonna go sign with the Knicks.’ I said, ‘They’re not gonna amnesty you. They’ll burn this city down.”

Warning Knicks fans: Kobe ALMOST came to New York 💔 pic.twitter.com/L6g0QuZwbe — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) December 5, 2024

Obviously, Kobe remained on the Lakers, a team that Woj reiterated was the only team the Mamba wanted to play for. That didn’t mean a run as a Knickerbocker wasn’t on Kobe’s mind though.

Later in the video, Woj stated that Kobe would “fantasize” about playing in the Garden full-time. It makes sense why. Kobe once dropped 61 points in MSG and averaged 29.9 PPG at the historic venue. He dreamed of suiting up with the Mecca of Basketball bouncing while chanting his name as a home player.

What could have been for the city that never sleeps, eh?