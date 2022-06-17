“Stephen Curry really pushed LeBron James off the NBA Mt. Rushmore?”: NBA Twitter re-ignites debate after Warriors MVP wins 4th title

Warriors superstar stirs the NBA Mt. Rushmore conversation as he lifts his first Bill Russell Finals MVP award.

Stephen Curry has left very little to argue about his place on the NBA’s top 10 players of all time. The Warriors guard silenced all his critics and naysayers with his performance in the 2022 playoffs, ultimately lifting the only thing missing from his trophy cabinet, a Finals MVP.

To top it all, Curry won three MVPs this season, the ASG, WCF, and now the Finals. If this wasn’t enough, the Chef is a former two-time league MVP. Widely regarded as one of the most influential players to ever step on the hardwood, Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball.

Wining his 4th title in 8-years has many put Steph on one of America’s favorite barber-shop conversations, the NBA Mt. Rushmore. Some of the regulars in this conversation include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to name a few.

As Curry wins the only accolade missing to strengthen his case as one of the all-time greats, NBA Twitter had fans, former players, the so-called analysts, and pundits debate.

Has Stephen Curry pushed LeBron James off the NBA’s Mt. Rushmore?

It seems like Curry may have just earned himself a spot on the NBA’s Mt. Rushmore. However, some users on social media were quick enough to push LeBron James off the mountain, which sounds absurd from the very go.

Steph really just pushed lebron off of the nba mt Rushmore — Franco G (@FrancoGtheDON) June 17, 2022

With Curry winning his 4th title, he now has as many as LeBron James. Thus the conversation of who is the greatest player of the current generation has never been more heated.

There is no doubt that Curry has a long way to go when it comes to surpassing the King, who is on the verge of being crowned the NBA’s all-time leader in scoring. However, the Warriors MVP may have just replaced James as the current face of the league as the Lakers superstar continues to age.

While Curry may have earned his spot on the NBA’s Mt. Rushmore, replacing James with him sounds laughable. As if we were to only consider the no. of titles, Bill Russell would be the ultimate GOAT.

Stephen Curry re-ignites the NBA Mt. Rushmore conversation

Does Andre Iguodala think Steph Curry belongs on NBA’s Mt. Rushmore? “100 percent.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 17, 2022

STEPH CURRY FINALS MVP!!!! PUT THIS MAN ON THE NBA MT RUSHMORE!!!!! 4 RINGS!!!! — Carlos M. Ramírez (@Tomapapa) June 17, 2022

Steph Curry is one Draymond Green below-the-belt jab away from five rings. Might be an NBA Mt. Rushmore player when it’s all done. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) June 17, 2022

Steph Curry on Mt. Rushmore of NBA greatness #mvp — GIUSEPPE ROSSI (@GiuseppeRossi22) June 17, 2022

Well deserved, he is on mt rushmore of the nba officially https://t.co/uQSnwAORoE — Chris Avant (@BlkMambaforeal) June 17, 2022

Legendary Rapper Ice Cube Reveals His NBA Mt. Rushmore, Doesn’t Include LeBron James: “I Gotta Put Magic Johnson Up There, Michael Jordan… I Have To Put Wilt Chamberlain And I Don’t Know, I Guess I Put Kobe Bryant Up There.” https://t.co/Xo5z1vwD8h — Latest Sports Online (@SocialFitNet) June 15, 2022

