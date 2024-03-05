Who is Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend and Other FAQs About Iowa Star’s Relationship

Caitlin Clark recently became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history. Earlier, she became the all-time scoring leader in women’s college basketball after breaking Kelsey Plum’s record. Going into her last game, Clark was 17 points shy of breaking late Pete Maravich’s record that has been there for 54 years. With the records and recognition coming her way, people’s interest in Clark’s personal life is also on the rise.

Although the 22-year-old achieved a major feat, becoming the all-time scoring leader, she had no idea about breaking Maravich’s record. When asked why she didn’t react after breaking the record, Clark stated that she wasn’t aware of it. Regardless, with 3,685 points, she is now the record holder in both the women’s and men’s NCAA basketball. Currently, she is one of the most popular athletes in the country with a NIL valuation of $910,000. Her recent Nike commercial is also bringing more attention to her thriving career.

Who is Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend?

The IOWA athlete is slowly becoming a star. With that, fans now want to know more about her. One of the biggest questions related to Clark’s personal life is who she is dating. Her boyfriend is Connor McCaffery, who was born on 7th July 1998 in a family of basketball stars.

His father Fran McCaffery is the coach of the Iowa men’s basketball and he also played at Wake Forest and Penn. Connor’s mother was also an athlete. She was an All-American basketball player at Notre Dame.

Is Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend a Basketball Player?

Coming from a family of basketball players, Connor followed in his parents’ footsteps. The 25-year-old was a basketball player, he also played baseball. Connor wanted to pursue a career in coaching instead of playing the game and last year he managed to land a major offer that kickstarted his coaching career. He signed a deal with the Indiana Pacers to join their staff.

He said, “I’ll play dummy defense, run the scout team, help coaches on film stuff, help on video projects if they need, scouting reports if they need. It’s kind of all-hands on deck, whatever you’re asked to do, be ready to do it. It’s a way in. It’s an entry-level job. You’ve got to work hard and work your way up. That’s obviously what I want to do.”

Did Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend Also Play for Iowa?

Connor’s basketball career started under the guidance of his father. Since Sr. McCaffery was the coach of the IOWA men’s basketball team, it was certain that the youngster would join the same team. Connor’s career really took off with IOWA because he was a four-year starter where he led the team to four consecutive state tournaments.

During his time, the team also registered a 23-3 season. Connor averaged 19.6 points and 4.8 rebounds and won every Player of the Year award at IOWA. In his senior year, he averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds and also was the leader in assist-to-turnover ratio in the country with 3.9.

When Did Caitlin Clark and Her Boyfriend Become Official?

Although Clark has never talked about her relationship with Connor publicly, the two admitted their commitment for one another on Instagram. In August 2023 Clark posted an image of her chilling with Connor on a boat. That was the first major nod to their relationship. After that, Connor also confessed his love for the 22-year-old via an Instagram post on her birthday. He posted several pictures of Clark with the caption, “Happy Birthday 22 Wish I was there to celebrate with you – you deserve the best day.” The post can be seen below:

Whether they openly talk about it or not, it’s clear that the two have been together for a while. Maybe now, with all the attention on Clark’s, she’ll unveil some secrets about her love life during an interview.