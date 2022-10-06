Who is Sam Hauser? Boston Celtics Latest Offensive Weapon Gets Jayson Tatum’s Approval

Boston Celtics is a team that does not do low expectations. Newest recruit Sam Hauser looks to add much-needed potency to the offense.

Sometimes it takes time for players to find their footing in the league. It is all about the grind. Just ask Samuel David Hauser. You might not have heard of him before today but soon he will be an integral part of the Boston Celtics lineup.

In a void left by NBA veteran Danillo Gallinari, Hauser looks set to fill that hole and help the Celtics mount a title challenge. But who exactly is Sam Hauser?

A 24-year-old small-forward who went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Sam Hauser is a potent three-point shooter who signed for the Boston Celtics the same year.

While he has been biding his time with Boston’s G-league affiliate, Maine Celtics, he made the rotation for the Celtics during the playoffs. Although, he only got garbage minutes.

This season, all that is looking to change. For once, the Celtics look to have another outlet for offense.

He ain’t a parlor trick. Sam Hauser will really be able to contribute off the #Celtics bench this year. Danilo Gallinari’s absence could quickly become a blessing in disguise as we watch Hauser’s development. https://t.co/1wyAuo9BTJ — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) October 6, 2022

How far can the Celtics go and will Sam Hauser be of any help?

That’s the big question. All expectations are that the Celtics can repeat their feat from last year and perhaps even one-up it. Hauser’s three-point shooting could be the key.

The Wisconsin-native might have just found his role, a catch-and-shoot player off the bench. While that doesn’t sound exactly glamorous, its effectiveness will only increase with time.

22 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists for Big Smooth on 8-12 shooting. Keep Sleeping 💤 💤 pic.twitter.com/R8l7b1gk4z — Sam Hauser for MVP☘️ (@samhauserburner) October 6, 2022

He showed a great connection with the Celtics’ latest signing, Malcolm Brogdon and if the two were to form a tandem, the Cs bench could do some damage. He has already hit an insane 9/13 from 3-point range in just his first two games.

Sam Hauser through 2 preseason games:

36 PTS

13-18 FG

9-13 3P

1 TOV

+14

45 MIN pic.twitter.com/S1LzbgdKQ4 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 6, 2022

Jayson Tatum and Co. Give their endorsements to the latest star from the G League

It is not something unexpected or out of the blue for the Celtics team. To us fans, maybe. But to Sam Hauser’s teammates, this is all part of their expectations.

Sam Hauser getting that JT endorsement 👌 pic.twitter.com/p3chbk8zp8 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 5, 2022

Throughout their training camp, the talk has been around how the Cs look to utilize their newest weapon. Jayson Tatum even gave him his approval. Although, that was right before he quickly said Sam wasn’t a better shooter than him.

Jayson Tatum asked if Sam Hauser is a better shooter than him: “Hell no…I tell Sam he should send me a thank you card for being on the floor together.” https://t.co/hYNyxD90RX pic.twitter.com/Se6jgmrjSc — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 6, 2022

Regardless of the outcome, Sam Hauser looks set to get a role in the Celtics team. How will he fare? This is a question, only time will tell.

