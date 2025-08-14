“Who Made This?”: Kyrie Irving Confesses What He Hates About Being a Public Figure Amid Shock From 3-Hour Video

Being a public figure has its perks and curses, and few in the NBA understand that better than Kyrie Irving, who has a polarizing personality off the court. Of course, the money and fame make this scrutiny worth it, but there are things that Irving, too, hates about living a celebrity life.

Irving was hosting another edition of his Twitch stream when he came across a YouTube video about him that was over three hours long. The video, titled “The Kyrie Irving Experience,” takes a hard look at his NBA career so far and intersperses it with interviews he has given during that time.

The person who made that video took on a huge project. It also placed all of Irving‘s words into a narrative he may no longer agree with. Why? Well, because times change. Irving began speaking about the video by bluntly asking who made it.

“Who the **** made this, and why does it have so many views?” asked the 2016 champion with a smile. This led to a tirade about why being famous can sometimes be a drag.

“This is one thing I don’t like about being a f***ing public figure, dawg. It’s not the content that’s in the video that I’m ever worried about,” he stated. Kyrie expressed that the makers of the video will never actually speak to him, so he can clarify things he might have said in the past.

“These individuals who sometimes make these videos will never speak to me in life. So the fact that they have to go off public comments, I have to take accountability for that. Some of the things I’ve said and contradicted myself on, I fully take accountability for. And most of it is ignored, but also it’s part of this life that I live.”

More importantly, Kyrie understands that getting made fun of is just a part of the celebrity package. He doesn’t mind it. He embraces it. “I don’t mind making fun of myself. I don’t mind getting made fun of online,” the Dallas Mavericks star added.

For Irving to acknowledge that he may have said things in the past, whether related to something on the court in the NBA or even off it, shows growth. It’s something not every athlete understands they need to do at times: bite the bullet and take accountability.

Irving later told his chat that he would review the video at some point in the future, as he didn’t want to spend three hours watching himself right then. That might have been the funniest part of the clip. Kyrie knows he will have to comb through this channel’s project just to provide some clarity.