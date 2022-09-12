Gilbert Arenas tells Wizards teammate’s tale of losing $40M for soliciting s*x from an undercover police officer

Former Wizards All-Star, Gilbert Arenas, has been making headlines these days, but this one is not about his criticism of an NBA superstar.

Gilbert Arenas is probably the most mischievous player ever to play in the NBA. A person thinks of him for bringing a gun to the locker room first, much before thinking of him as a 3x All-Star or as a man who had the potential to be one of the best scorers in the game.

The face of the franchise mostly has a contagious effect on the rest of his teammates and especially youngsters. For example, Warriors’ youth like Jonathan Kuminga, Jordan Poole, and others in the few years has been thriving off the greatness and discipline of Stephen Curry.

So, it’s tough to think that, Arenas, who was the Wizards’ main man at the time, and a wannabe gangster as well, didn’t have any negative effect on the youngster of his team because of his off-the-court antics.

One such youngster paid a hefty price of probably following the footsteps of Arenas or most likely any spoiled stars in the league, who just cannot swallow their stardom after making it big. Have a go at it, in Gilbert’s own words.

Gilbert Arenas claims his former teammate lost a $40 million contract just for seeking oral s*x but he has blatantly exaggerated the money part

In a recent interview on Vlad TV, the former star guard talked about an incident where one of his teammates lost out on a $40 million contract extension by less than a couple of hours because he couldn’t keep up with his urge for oral s*x with a prostitute who was actually an undercover cop.

Although Arenas didn’t “reveal” his name, the story just about resembles the case of the 6’11 forward Andray Blatche in 2007.

The 2005 draftee of the Wizards was just 2 years into the league when in August ’07, he was charged with sexual solicitation in the Logan Circle neighbourhood of Washington, D.C. after allegedly soliciting sex from an undercover police officer.

But as most of Agent 0’s claims and stories has their twists and turns this story also seems to have one. At the time of the incident, Blatche was just averaging under 3 points and 2.5 rebounds, playing under 10 minutes per game.

Wizards could not have offered him that big a deal by any stretch of the imagination, not at that time. Blatche became worthy of that kind of money a few years later, but never got it because of his failure to be in shape, not of that incident.

Man! Isn’t this guy losing credibility with each passing day?