Basketball

Gilbert Arenas tells Wizards teammate’s tale of losing $40M for soliciting s*x from an undercover police officer

Gilbert Arenas tells Wizards teammate's tale of losing $40M for soliciting s*x from an undercover police officer
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
“Jackie Chan taught me my new finishing maneuver” - John Cena learned his briefly used finishing move from Jackie Chan while filming their unreleased movie
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Gilbert Arenas tells Wizards teammate's tale of losing $40M for soliciting s*x from an undercover police officer
Gilbert Arenas tells Wizards teammate’s tale of losing $40M for soliciting s*x from an undercover police officer

Former Wizards All-Star, Gilbert Arenas, has been making headlines these days, but this one is…