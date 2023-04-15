Shaqir, Whose Father, Shaquille O’Neal, Pays $120,000 In Alimony, Shares Achraf Hakimi’s Recent Divorce Post

Shaquille O’Neal has admitted several times over that he didn’t think things through when he was married to Shaunie O’Neal (now Shaunie Henderson). The two would be married from 2002 to 2007 before divorcing after just half a decade of marriage.

The reasoning behind why they would decide to split despite sharing 4 children was due to infidelity from both sides. Shaq however, takes most of the blame as he claimed he was spoiled with ‘too many options’. His extramarital relationships got to a point of no return, leading to Shaunie needing to divorce him.

In their divorce, the Los Angeles Lakers legend was forced to relinquish $50,000 of his wealth each month. $10,000 for his alimony towards his ex-wife, which comes up to $120,000 per year, and another $10,000 in child support for each child they share, which brings the child support total up to $40,000.

Also read: “Angel Reese is Probably the Greatest Athlete to Come out of LSU”: Shaquille O’Neal Disregards Himself and Legend Pete Maravich in Complement to Angel Reese

Shaqir O’Neal shares a post regarding Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain has recently gone through divorce proceedings with his wife, Hiba Abouk. In these proceedings, Abouk demanded half of Hakimi’s properties. However, it was later revealed that over 80% of his net worth is controlled by his mother.

Abouk not being able to touch almost any of her husband’s wealth has led to the internet praising Hakimi for being business savvy. Shaqir O’Neal seems to have resonated quite well with this, to the point where he put it up on his Instagram story for his 915,000+ followers to see.

Shaqir O’Neal really shared Hakimi’s divorce case while his dad Shaq was stuck paying alimony 👀 pic.twitter.com/OalTxxPNpn — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) April 15, 2023

Of course, as the NBA world knows, Shaqir’s father, Shaquille O’Neal, was forced to pay alimony to his mother. This isn’t the case any longer however as she’s since remarried, tying the knot with Keion Henderson.

Shaqir O’Neal and his journey through collegiate ball

Shaqir O’Neal is currently with Texas Southern University and averaged 7 minutes in 21 games played for them. He didn’t get all too much of a chance to shine however as he out up1.3 points per game, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.1 blocks and steals, all while shooting 25% from the field.

It’s unclear if Shaqir still has dreams of making it to the NBA but for now he seems ready to continue his collegiate journey.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal, Who Bet $10,000 On Charles Barkley’s Spelling Skills, Gets Berated For Making Up ‘Dismantilization’ Word