WATCH: Russell Westbrook who shot under 30% from three in 2021-22, is working on a new jumpshot

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is working on developing a new jump shot which looks much better and more efficient than his earlier form.

Westbrook never had a beautiful shooting form, nor did he have those unorthodox kinds which would make someone go “what!?”

The 9x All-Star might be a future first ballot hall of fame point guard, but his shooting never bothered defenders enough. In fact, they prefer him to shoot than to come for those feisty layups.

Unlike his former teammates Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George or current ones in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Brodie was never a finesse player.

He was always that brutal force with which his teams would catch opponents off guard with a mix of catch and shoot here and there which would generally be off target. But it seems things are about to be changed after 14 years in the league.

Russell Westbrook working out on a lethal jumper

The triple-double machine has been working on his shooting, and it looks like he has taken a lot of air time out of his jumper. Fewer shots on the sides of the board and more swishes you reckon? Watch for yourself.

Alright, he’s no Carmelo Anthony, but give that man his flowers for making so many shots beyond the arc. Although there were still some bricks if this workout is a trailer to what the 2017 MVP is going to bring in next season, watching Lakers games will be fun. Finally.

But, we have seen this from him last season as well. He was shooting darn good before the 2021-22 season started, but then wasn’t even scoring half of his layups when it mattered.

Russ shot 29.8% from three, and under 38 percent for two-point shots inside the perimeter last season. The 33-year-old who is among NBA’s 75 all-time greats, ranked 181st in the league in true shooting percentage (51.2%).

Will any of it change after this great-looking change in his jump shot? We will have to wait for a few more days to see him and the Lakers in action if he is still in LA.