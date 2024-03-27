“Whoever Stays the Most Disciplined…”: Zion Williamson Reflects on Pelicans’ ‘Tough’ Loss to Thunder

Mar 26, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after a score against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Despite playing without Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans gave the Oklahoma City Thunder a run for their money. Backed by the 29-point, 10-assist double-double that Zion Williamson lodged, the Pelicans gave a tough fight to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co. as they suffered a 112-119 loss. However, instead of feeling dejected, Williamson revealed enjoying these competitive games. Further, the forward also reiterated his opinion on the competitiveness during the final stretch of the regular season.

Advertisement

Following a second loss in the last four games, Zion Williamson spoke to reporters and shed light on the competitiveness and intensity level from tonight’s clash between the Pels and the OKC. Even though the Louisiana side sustained a loss, Zion was content that he was able to play in a playoff-like atmosphere a few weeks before the postseason truly commenced.

Talking about such high-intensity games, the former Duke Blue Devil also revealed his learnings that it was the more disciplined team that would clinch the win in this type of game.

Advertisement

“This is what being competitive is all about. I’ve always said it. These games are fun to play in. We didn’t get the result we wanted tonight, but games like this – when I watch playoff basketball, this is what games look like. Just down to the wire, teams making runs, and whoever stays the most disciplined gets the win. I’m excited for this stretch,” Zion said.

Zion followed his incredible 36-point, 7-rebound, and 6-assists performance with yet another solid performance. Playing for almost 39 minutes, the most game he’s received all season long, the 6ft 6” highflyer stuffed the stat sheet – 29 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals on 58.8% FG and 90% FT, per NBA.com.

Despite having great production, Williamson pinned the blame for the loss on himself. Shedding light on his 4-point performance in the final period, Zion believed that he could’ve had a huge impact had he demanded the ball.

Advertisement

“We were kinda stagnant. I gotta demand the ball more in those situations,” Zion claimed.

The loss has had a massive impact on the standings. Apart from falling down to the #5 spot in the Western Conference, Willie Green’s boys are now only 1 game behind the #6 Dallas Mavericks and 2 games behind the #8 Phoenix Suns.

With 10 games remaining before the conclusion of the season, the Pelicans will have to stay afloat till Brandon Ingram returns to the lineup to prevent tumbling down to the play-in position.