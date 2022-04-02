“Whoever we face in the playoffs, we’ll be ready!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry has a strong worded message for the Western Conference as latest update on his injury gets released

Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends a warning to Western Conference Teams, says the Dubs can take any team on in a 7-game series

The Golden State Warriors are not looking good at the moment. After starting the season looking like strong contenders for the 2022 Championship contenders, the Warriors have sizzled out. They’re currently on a 4-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Stephen Curry got injured while playing the Celtics in mid-March and has been out since. Initially, Steph was called out with a mid-foot sprain and was set to re-evaluated in 2 weeks. However, after his evaluation last night, we got to know Steph would be re-evaluated next on April 11. The final regular-season game for the Warriors is on the 10th of April, meaning Curry would miss the rest of the regular season.

Golden State’s Steph Curry is expected to have his left foot sprain re-evaluated in a week — and a regular season return for a single game hasn’t been ruled out — but expectation remains he’s course to return for start of playoffs, sources tell @kendra__andrews and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 1, 2022

The Dubs have struggled without him and have a 1-6 record in his absence. Jordan Poole has stepped up, consistently performing, but the others can not seem to help him out.

Stephen Curry believes the Warriors can take down any team in the playoffs

A lot of people believe that as long as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are healthy, the Dubs can take anyone on in the playoffs. Steph is one such person himself. Hosting the finals of the Underrated tour, Steph took a minute out to talk about his injury, return, and what it means for the Dubs in the playoffs.

Curry gave a one-line response, good enough to silence any doubters. He said, “Whoever we play in the playoffs, we’ll be ready.”

Steph Curry: “Whoever we play in the playoffs, we’ll be ready.” pic.twitter.com/TCpd83DNxI — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 2, 2022

Well, Steph’s confidence is a sign of relief for all Dubnation fans. Even Coach Kerr believes Steph would be fine missing so many games and jumping straight back into the playoffs. According to him, ‘all Steph needs is one shot’.

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “We were hoping maybe he’d play one or two games at the end of the regular season. But that was always a longshot. His rehab is going fine…I’m not too worried about him. All it takes is one shot and he’s back in rhythm.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 1, 2022

I hope, for my sake, and for all of Dubnation that Steve Kerr is right this time.