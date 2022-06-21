“Who’s going to guard Shaquille O’Neal?”: NBA Twitter reacts to Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe’s $15 All-NBA Team

Popular NBA analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe build their $15 team of the century.

Co-panelists on the popular show Undisputed on Fox Sports, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, are regularly seen debating heated topics, with their favorite topic of discussion being LeBron James. However, their recent debate had them don the hat of a GM.

Both Skip and Shannon decided to indulge in some barbershop conversation, building their $15 team of the century. The goal is to select an all-time NBA team with just $15, with some of the greatest players ever given different prices.

There are a set of players for each position of play, having different prices. It seems both Skip and Shannon had poured in hours of work before constructing their lineups.

Shannon and I chose our $15 team of the century. Which is better? His: LeBron, KD, Kawhi, Giannis, Iverson. Mine: Shaq, Kobe, Giannis, JKidd, Paul Pierce. All I know is I got Shaq/Kobe in their primes. He doesn’t. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 21, 2022

Skip didn’t hesitate to admit having the edge, courtesy of the iconic duo of Shaq-Kobe. For those wondering why the former ESPN analyst didn’t have his GOAT Michael Jordan on the list, the reason is it was the 21st-century team.

With Skip tweeting out his and Shannon’s list for the $15 teams, the floor was open for NBA fans on Twitter to react.

NBA Twitter reacts to Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe’s $15 All-NBA Teams.

Who gonna check Shaq? Ball is about matchups and Shaq can score or get fouled every-time. Even if he misses the free throws, dudes be fouling out. — Doug Dyer, Jr. (@DougDyerJr) June 21, 2022

Lebron, KD, Kawhi, Giannis is literally unbeatable — M (@NETSCHIPSZN2023) June 21, 2022

Shannon’s team in 5 — Brian (@CapDeadpool85) June 21, 2022

Definitely Skips!!! Prime @SHAQ is possibly the most Dominant player EVER hands down — DC4L🔥🔥 (@TindelCurtis) June 21, 2022

As much as it bothers me, if the 2 teams could play you’d win. Shannon’s team has nobody that could match up with Shaq. — Andrew John Mathe (@ajmathe76) June 21, 2022

Well, the mixed reactions to Skip’s tweet are no surprise. An interesting point here is besides Shaq-Kobe, no players have played together. Thus we know why Skip is so confident.

