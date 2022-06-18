“Shannon Sharpe has been a godsend for me”: Skip Bayless gives an insight into his relationship with Undisputed co-panelist

Television personality Skip Bayless addresses his transition from ESPN to Fox Sports and the contribution of Shannon Sharpe in his career.

Whether you like or hate him, Skip Bayless is here to stay. There is no denying that the Fox Sports analyst is one of the most polarizing figures in television history. Nonetheless, Skip continues to be a big draw for the viewers tuning for debate shows.

Over the years, Skip has established himself as a brand, even having a show on his name. The veteran analyst sprung into the limelight with his harsh criticism of LeBron James. Skip can never get enough of the King and has been an avid critic of him since the four-time champion’s days in high school.

Anyone who has followed Skip’s career is well-versed with what many term his obsession for James. The Undisputed analyst can never get enough of LBJ. A former columnist with the Chicago Tribune, Skip efficiently transitioned himself as the face of some of America’s top cable networks.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Bayless was as candid as ever addressing his transition from being the face of ESPN’s First Take to starting completely afresh with Fox Sports.

Skip paid homage to his co-panelist Shannon Sharpe in this journey of his, adding how the former NFL player is at loggerheads with him.

Skip Bayless addresses his relationship with Shannon Sharpe.

There’s no denying that Skip and Shannon share a great camaraderie on their show Undisputed. Considering Skip’s anti-LeBron James stand, Shannon is the perfect cast for the show. Though the two leave no holds barred while presenting their takes, they have a lot of mutual respect.

Shannon has never hesitated in giving Skip credit for his television career. The three-time SuperBowl champion was brought on board by Fox Sports on Skip’s insistence. Nevertheless, Skip holds Shannon equally in high regard, having the utmost respect for the way he continues to essay his role on the show.

“I owe a huge debt of gratitude to my man Shannon Sharpe could not have done it without you. Shannon Sharpe has been a godsend for me, very different from Stephen A as you might know from watching both shows. Shannon Sharpe works his tail off to compete with me every single day. The highest compliment I can pay Shannon Sharpe is he holds his own with me, he is a daily challenge for me and I love him for that.”

It was a rare sight to see Skip display his emotions, who is known for his impassive demeanour.

