“Why can’t I be the MVP of the league”: When a 22-year-old Derrick Rose displayed his confidence during the 2010-11 media day, and ended up becoming the youngest-ever MVP

During the 2010-11 media day, Derrick Rose questioned why he couldn’t win the league MVP while talking about his self-confidence. Almost 8 months later, he was named the youngest MVP in NBA history.

A casual NBA fan today might know Derrick Rose as a premiere off-the-bench scoring option with 12 years of experience under his belt. However, you ask any avid enthusiast, a decade back, long before sustaining any gruesome injuries, Rose was supposed to be the next big thing in basketball.

Shifty handles, a great finish around the rim, high basketball IQ, great court vision, explosiveness, agility– a young Rose having it all, was the complete package. Drafted by the Chicago Bulls with their #1 pick of the 2008 Draft, D-Rose was supposed to replicate the glory the franchise witnessed in the Michael Jordan-era.

After winning the ROTY honors in 2009, making his All-Star debut in 2010, everyone expected the 6-foot-2 guard to make yet another leap in his 3rd campaign. However, no one could even imagine the 22-year-old lifting the prestigious MVP trophy… no one but Derrick Rose himself.

“Why can’t I be the best player in the league”: Derrick Rose in 2010

During the 2010 Media Day, Rose was asked about his self-confidence entering his 3rd professional campaign. And taking his next steps to becoming a top 10 player in the league. No one took Rose seriously when he went on to speak about the MVP. Answering the question, the slasher said:

“It’s high,” Rose said of self-confidence. “The way I look at it within myself, why not? Why can’t I be the MVP of the league,” he asked. “Why can’t I be the best player in the league? I don’t see why [not]. Why can’t I do that?

“I think I work hard. I think I dedicate myself to the game and sacrifice a lot of things at a young age, and I know if I continue to do good, what I can get out of it.”

As most of you might have rightly guessed by now… Derrick Rose did end up winning the Most Valuable Player honors. The combo-guard led the Bulls to the best record in the NBA, averaged 25/4.1/7.7 to be named the league’s youngest-ever MVP over the likes of Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and many more megastars (all of which were in the midst of their prime).

Unfortunately, Rose tore his ACL the very next season and had a medial meniscus tear in 2015. Despite suffering some potentially career-ending injuries, Rose has managed to make his comeback several times.

Even though he is one of the most reputed sixth men in the league today, one can only imagine just how great Derrick Rose would be, had he decided to sit out for the final 90 seconds of the infamous 2012 Bulls-Philly first-round playoffs clash.