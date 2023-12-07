Why Did Anthony Edwards Change His Number? Significance Behind Jersey Number 5

Anthony Edwards has been one of the breakout players in the recent past. After finishing the 2022-2023 season with a career-high in points (24.6), rebounds (5.8), and assists (4.4), Edwards had a huge summer.

First, Anthony Edwards was awarded with a $260 million extension. The deal increases his relationship with the Minnesota Timberwolves for five more years. Soon after, Ant decided to represent Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. During the entire campaign, the 6ft 4” guard was Steve Kerr’s go-to guy.

During this busy off-season, the athletic youngster even made the decision of switching his jersey number. Wearing the number #1 for his first three seasons, people often referred to the Wolves star with the phrase “AI Since Day 1”. However, the marketing strategy didn’t last long.

Switching jersey numbers might seem random. However, there is an emotional reason behind the same for Ant-Man.

Anthony Edwards changed his jersey number back to #5 to honor his family. ANT lost his mother and grandmother both when he was just 14. He reportedly wears #5 because they both died on the 5th of the month. On top of that, Edwards’ birthday? August 5.

Before making it to the NBA, the combo guard wore #5 throughout the journey – AAU, High School, and college.

Why didn’t Anthony Edwards pick #5 when he was drafted?

Jersey number #5 would ideally be Anthony Edwards’ priority. However, there is a simple reason as to why he didn’t pick the number when was drafted – it wasn’t unavailable.

At the time, Malik Beasley was a part of the Timberwolves. The jersey number that Beasley would wear? #5. However, Edwards did try his best to convince Beasley to give up the number. Clearly, he didn’t budge.

By the end of the 2021-2022 season, Malik Beasley was traded. However, the Wolves acquired Kyle Anderson was repped #5. For the entirety of the 2022-2023 season, Edwards wore #1 and Anderson wore #5.

This off-season, Anthony Edwards managed to convince Anderson. Eventually, the two swapped numbers. Having promised to be a whole different player while wearing #5, Edwards has held up his end of the bargain.

Averaging 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, Ant is putting up MVP-like numbers while leading the Wolves to a league-best record.