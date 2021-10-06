“Ben Simmons is a f***ing star”: Actor and 76ers fan Kevin Hart publicly defends disgruntled Sixers point guard on All The Smoke podcast

Actor, comedian, and 76ers fan Kevin Hart recently appeared on the podcast “All The Smoke” and weighed in on the Ben Simmons drama.

Ben Simmons has been the talk of the NBA town, but for all the wrong reasons. The 76ers star has made it clear that he does not want to play in Philly anymore. The situation just keeps getting uglier by the minute and Philly fans are in no mood to tolerate him.

Everyone knows that Kevin Hart has been a 76ers fan for life. We all have seen his courtside antics, from taunting players to appreciating his own. Moreover, he is not afraid on giving his opinion on any matter.

In this case, he came to the defense of his good friend Ben Simmons in the interview with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

He starts off the interview by saying –

“Ben Simmons is a f**king star.”

He even criticizes the media and Philly fans by saying that they have forgotten all the good Simmons has done and the potential he has.

How exactly did Kevin Hart support Ben Simmons?

Kevin Hart made an appearance on “All The Smoke” and was quick to come to the defense of the 76ers guard, something not a lot of 76ers fans have done after the playoffs last year.

He starts off by saying that he has great thoughts on Ben Simmons and that he is a star. He then goes on to talk about the city of Philadelphia and how notorious they are. Kevin Hart reveals a hilarious incident where Philly booed a dog for not catching a Frisbee.

Kevin Hart then goes on to talk about Simmons by saying –

“You gotta let players play…like they play. Granted, this is a 3’s shooting time in the NBA, but that ain’t Ben! He is not that guy.”

He further goes on to say –

“Because the media and how they, you know, position things, well…. somehow we forgot about all the good that he did. Wasn’t he an All-Star? Wasn’t he an All-Defensive Team? What are we talking about here?”

He then goes on to say how the sport is a result-based business by saying –

“People don’t want nothing but results, but I’m telling you guys, as a 6’10 point guard, if you’re telling me that that’s not a valuable asset, then I don’t know basketball.”

Kevin Hart then talks about this generation has a recency bias and has forgotten about how good Ben Simmons is. He then heaps praise on Simmons by saying –

“Do you know what All-Defensive team is? Do you know what means? Do you know what an All-Star or what it takes to become an All-Star? Do we understand that? Or we just throw it out the window?”

Kevin Hart vouches for

He goes on to say that no matter where he ends up, he is going to be a star. He comments –

“Whoever gets that goddamn potential and that beast of a man…you’re gonna see the bang for your buck.”

He ends the interview by saying that he wishes Ben Simmons the best of luck no matter where he ends up. He goes on to say –

“I’ll be a Ben Simmons fan regardless.” .@KevinHart4real gives his take on Ben Simmons 👀#AllTheSmoke Season 3 starts with Hart this Thursday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ng743gV9Y3 — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) October 5, 2021

Just like Kevin Hart, let us all wish him luck regardless of where he ends up. Hopefully, Ben Simmons can fulfill the potential Kevin hart believes he has.

