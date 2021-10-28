Basketball

“Why did LeBron play a total of 40 minutes against the Grizzlies? if he was injured in the second quarter”: Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless questions the handling of the Lakers superstar’s injury

"Why did LeBron play a total of 40 minutes against the Grizzlies? if he was injured in the second quarter": Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless questions the handling of the Lakers superstar's injury
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Who won yesterday T20 match: Who won Wednesday's England vs Bangladesh and Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup match
Next Article
“Giannis Antetokounmpo babies Karl Anthony-Towns and dunks on him”: How the Bucks superstar channeled his inner Shaquille O’Neal to stuff it on the Timberwolves center
NBA Latest Post
“Giannis Antetokounmpo babies Karl Anthony-Towns and dunks on him”: How the Bucks superstar channeled his inner Shaquille O’Neal to stuff it on the Timberwolves center
“Giannis Antetokounmpo babies Karl Anthony-Towns and dunks on him”: How the Bucks superstar channeled his inner Shaquille O’Neal to stuff it on the Timberwolves center

Giannis goes off against the Timberwolves and babies Karl Anthony Towns to the rim and…