“Why did LeBron play a total of 40 minutes against the Grizzlies? if he was injured in the second quarter”: Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless questions the handling of the Lakers superstar’s injury

Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless questions LeBron James missing his second straight road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bayless cannot fathom why James played 40 minutes against the Grizzlies despite being injured.

Lakers superstar LeBron James had been listed out for tonight’s game against OKC. The Lakers stated ankle soreness as the reason for him sitting out. Nonetheless, this wouldn’t stop veteran analyst Skip Bayless from throwing shots at James.

Bayless seemed baffled about the scenario involving James’ injury. The Undisputed analyst questioned the superstar playing a total of 40 minutes in the game despite being injured in the second quarter against the Grizzlies.

The instance involved Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane going for a layup and landing awkwardly on James, who was trying to get the rebound. A situation, which was very similar to the superstar’s injury in the last season.

Bayless found it highly uncanny that James played 40-minutes in the game against the Grizzlies despite being injured in the second quarter.

Skip Bayless questions James sitting out in back-to-back road games.

James had an injury scare during the game against the Grizzlies. However, the four-time champion had 19-points, 6-assists, and 6-rebounds at the end of the night. The four-time Finals MVP shot an impressive 44.4% from the 3-point line.

The Lakers would clinch the first win of their season against the Grizzlies. Though the Laker nation was happy with the win, they were concerned about James’ health. It was later reported and confirmed by coach Frank Vogel that the superstar suffered from an ankle soreness.

An avid critic of James, Bayless questioned the handling of the superstar’s injury. The NBA analyst seemed perplexed about the former scoring champion playing 40 minutes amid an injury.

PLEASE EXPLAIN: LeBron is taking a 2nd straight road night off … bc of ankle soreness, Lakers say. SO WHY DID HE PLAY 25 MORE MINS AFTER THE ALLEGED INJURY HAPPENED AT 6:30 OF 2ND Q, FOR A TOTAL OF 40 MINS VS GRIZ??? If he was that hurt, why didn’t he stop playing? Just weird, said Bayless.

Though Bayless has the right to his opinion, injuries that occurred during the moment may not affect the athlete immediately. However, the 36-year old James playing 40 minutes might not have been the wisest decision.