Michael Jordan loved his Porsches, so much so that he would spend hundreds of thousands to get special colors and vanity plates on them.

His Airness had a penchant for buying new cars every now and then, after all, he was the league’s most marketable athlete. Naturally, he would like to have showcased his true worth by driving around expensive cars.

Most notably, he loved Porsches. If you have watched the Last Dance, MJ’s docuseries that detailed his life in the NBA, you will know how he drove that White Porsche after winning the NBA Finals or how he showed up in the Red 911 S with the “Air” vanity plate.

But why did he buy them?

To flex it, of course. MJ first brought a 1989 Porsche 930 Turbo Flatnose. It came with pop-up headlights and was a convertible model.

The most ironic part was that when he won the championship he hopped off his plane, raised his fists in front of the crowd, and drove off into the sunset.

Grainy footage of Michael Jordan winning an NBA championship, partying on a private jet, then driving off in a cocaine white Porsche 930 Turbo Slant Nose cab is swag I’ve got time for pic.twitter.com/kPIhr3e9Sr — Rowan Horncastle (@rowanhorncastle) April 28, 2020

The iconic red 1998 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Chicago red with the “Air” numberplate, Michael Jordan’s favorite

Perhaps, more than the cocaine white Porsche was his beloved 911 Turbo S. He specifically got the car in a Chicago red colorway.

Michael Jordan tenía un Porsche Turbo S 993 con placas AIR. Y ahora que sabes esto tú día acaba de mejorar un 200%. pic.twitter.com/qxdvmVMzyw — Fercho Urquiza (@fergurquiza) May 22, 2020

What’s more, he paid, a cool $70,000 to get the car and the special number plate that read “Air”. Talk about a flex.

His love for Porsches inspired sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield to make the Air Jordan 6 in a silhouette that is now known as infrared.

Inspired by Michael’s Porsche 911 sports car, the Air Jordan 6 was designed by a renowned figure in Nike’s history, Tinker Hatfield, in 1991. Five original colorways helped usher in a new era in the Jordan line, including the bold “Infrared.”https://t.co/zUxAZZIExE pic.twitter.com/bXqcd80nwq — Stadium Goods (@stadiumgoods) January 4, 2021

So, which one would you choose? $100,000 White Porsche 930 Turbo Flatnose or the $70,000 Chicago Red Porsche 911 Turbo S, pick your poison.

