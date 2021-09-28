“Why do we need fire alarms if you can see the fire?!”: Bradley Beal shouts out a hilarious statement during the Washington Wizard’s recent media day

NBA Twitter reacts as Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal makes a hilarious panic statement during Media Day

Bradley Beal is finally starting to be regarded as one of the best in the league. And frankly, it has been a long time coming.

The man has consistently been one of the shiftiest scorers in the NBA for quite some time now, making defenders looking like Bambi on ice, before hitting a tough shot to keep his team in it.

What people may not know as much though, is how likable he is off the court. The Wizards star has been known to be a bit of a joker amongst his colleagues. And well, it seems we got an example of that during the franchise’s most recent media day.

Let’s get into it.

Bradley Beal questions the need for a fire alarm, and NBA Twitter goes crazy over it

Yep, you read that right.

During the Wizards media day, the fire alarm started blaring. And during this time, Bradley Beal decided to get up… and well, just take a look at the tweet below.

Bradley Beal hollering over the din “Why do you have fire alarms when you can still have fires??” https://t.co/Kl5p4TDmek — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) September 27, 2021

Yep. The man really said that. And let’s just say, NBA Twitter had jokes.

Better one:

Why learn how to swim when you can still drown? — Zubayer Miajee (@ZMiajee) September 27, 2021

What’s the point of wearing a seatbelt if you can still get hurt in a car accident? — Stop It (@EmbiidJuulel) September 27, 2021

He said he will never vaccinate his kids. I mean damn, so his kids were never vaccinated before ? So how did his kid make this far ? Lol — easymoney (@jing_tao1) September 27, 2021

Okay fire alarms only alert you of a fire they don’t protect against a fire — M3ll0 (@M3llOFromH3llO) September 27, 2021

The perfect media day indeed.

