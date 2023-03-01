Why Is Dwight Howard Playing In Taiwan? What Led To The Former Lakers Center Leaving The NBA?

Dwight Howard was drafted with the first overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2004 NBA Draft. After cementing himself as one of the greatest rim protectors in the game and acquiring a multitude of DPOYs, Dwight would find himself going from one team to the next in pursuit of an NBA championship.

By the time he would win his first and only title in the league, he would have been on the Magic, Lakers, Rockets, Hawks, Hornets, Wizards, and then back again with the Lakers, the team that he won a title with. Following this, he would sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020-21 before once again returning to the purple and gold for a 3rd stint the next season.

In the summer of 2022, Howard couldn’t find himself a roster in the NBA that would sign him. He played 60 games for the Lakers in 2021-22 and averaged 6.2 points in 16 minutes of play-time.

Also read: Openly Disliked by Shaquille O’Neal, Dwight Howard was Once Accused of Threatening Transgender Author

Why did Dwight Howard choose Taiwan as his basketball destination?

The reason for why Dwight Howard is in the T1 basketball league in Taiwan is simply because he couldn’t find a team that would sign him in the NBA. Despite 18 years in the league, Dwight felt as though he still had a lot left in the tank when it came to basketball.

This led the former DPOY to sign with the Taoyuan Leopards on November 7th, 2022. He would be joined by two other former NBA players: Troy Williams and Deyonta Davis. Howard took to social media to announce his decision.

Dwight Howard announces he’s headed overseas to play in Taiwan for the Taoyuan Leopards. pic.twitter.com/DpikvhnXYm — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 8, 2022

His averages in Taiwan have been impressive and quite frankly it isn’t a shocker than a future NBA Hall-of-Famer is putting up solid stats while playing overseas. In 10 games played, he’s averaging 25.6 points on 61.3% shooting from within the arc. He’s also made 10-38 shots from deep, which isn’t great but is acceptable for Howard.

Will Dwight Howard return to the NBA?

There have been several instances where players have played overseas and returned to the NBA after impressing teams in the league with their play. Howard, despite playing a star role on the Leopards, seems keen to return to the NBA if given the opportunity.

“It’s great that I’m here. I’m able to hone in on my skills even more, work on things to really bring more life to my game, and, you know if I was to get that call, I’m pretty sure an NBA team would not be disappointed with the effort, energy, and the tenacity that I could bring,” said the 37 year old.

Also read: “Dwight Howard is getting bullied in China”: Shaquille O’Neal Re-ignites Beef by Sharing Video of 3x DPoY Getting Bullied