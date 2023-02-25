“Dwight Howard is getting bullied in China”: Shaquille O’Neal Re-ignites Beef by Sharing Video of 3x DPoY Getting Bullied

Feb 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal laughs while standing next to Los Angeles Lakers player Dwight Howard during the slam dunk contest during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is on a warpath, once again. His opponent? Or shall we say, victim? Dwight Howard. This story is now getting old but of course, since it is Shaq, we want to know what he is intending to do here.

He has said repeatedly in the past that he would not talk about Dwight. And yet, there seems to be something that pulls him back.

Just today, he took to Instagram to post about Howard. Again. He posted a clip where Dwight was struggling to find space in the paint. And perhaps, for O’Neal, it may have been more about how Howard struggled rather than intending it is a diss.

Shaquille O’Neal posts about Dwight Howard once again!

Shaq’s latest story on his Instagram account shows Dwight struggling to get a shot up against Sim Bhullar. And the reason might be that Sim is physically far larger than the Orlando Magic legend.

Just take a look at the video below. And see for yourself, what we mean.

O’Neal has always been critical of Howard and he even called his second career in Taiwan a stain on his legendary Hall of Fame career.

Why does O’Neal not like Dwight?

The first probably has to do with Howard claiming the “Superman” nickname. Shaq never bestowed that title on him and we can tell, he is angry Dwight didn’t ask him for it.

O’Neal likes his legacy too much for any NBA player to claim his nickname. And in his books, Dwight isn’t worthy of it. We beg to differ. The 6’10” center is one of the best big men to grace the game.

So to Shaq, we ask, why the hate? And how long will it go on for?

