“What the F*** Is That?!”: Anthony Edwards Follows LaMelo Ball’s Suit, Uses NSFW Reply While Naming Favorite Thanksgiving Dish

The Minnesota Timberwolves were having a gala in the locker room right after beating the Philadelphia 76ers 112-99 on Thanksgiving. After a game-winning performance to tip the Thanksgiving celebrations, Timberwolves’ centerpiece Anthony Edwards was asked about the favorite dish he enjoys during the festive season. However, the conversation soon turned in a direction nobody saw coming.

Edwards put up a brilliant show against the Sixers, scoring 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. However, after the game, when a reporter in the locker room asked Ant about his favorite Thanksgiving dish, his teammates didn’t leave the opportunity to poke fun at him.

As Ant was about to answer the question, Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert butted into the conversation and replied, ‘Escargot’ on behalf of Edwards. Ant had no clue about the dish at all and ended up dropping the F-bomb, “What the f**k is that?”

For those wondering, Escargot refers to edible land snails and is considered an exquisite delicacy in French cuisine. Being a French national, surely Gobert wants Ant to try some of his country’s popular dishes for a change this Thanksgiving. However, for Ant, the classic American Thanksgiving dish of Honey Baked Ham remains a favorite.

Here is a clip of the same, shared by Basketball on X.

It’s not just Anthony Edwards who had an NSFW reply for the press when asked about their favorite dish. Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball also dished out an NSFW comment on live TV after one of his best performances in the league against the Washington Wizards.

In an interaction with the press post-game, Melo said, “I got the chicken, the turkey, ham. Sh*t, what else I’m f**king with? Nah, that’s about it. Oh, peach cobbler. My girl be making that.”

Melo’s nonchalant and honest answer enthralled Twitter fans. They believe that the 22-year-old is now concentrating on the right things in life.

The Timberwolves have gained a phenomenal head start to begin the regular season

It has been almost a month since the regular season’s commencement and the Minnesota Timberwolves have not shown any signs of weakness. In fact, the Wolves currently hold the best record in the West with an impeccable 11-3 win-loss ratio.

The winning mentality seems to be embedded in the Wolves’ players at this moment. The consecutive wins have increased the players’ morale, which can be well understood from Anthony Edwards’ statement after yesterday’s win. Expressing his gratitude to his team, Ant said,

“It feels good to come in here expecting to win. I’ve been here, this is my fourth year, all three years I never came in and was, like, ‘Oh, we (fixin’ to) win tonight.’’

With the way Edwards is leading the Wolves, he surely is one of the top prospects in the MVP race for this season. Ant-Man is currently averaging 26.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while being one of the Wolves’ biggest contributors to this season’s dominance.