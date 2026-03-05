Kendrick Perkins Believes Jalen Brunson Is “One Championship Away” From Being the Greatest Knick

New York Knicks fans truly hit the jackpot when Jalen Brunson joined the team in 2022. They have reached the playoffs three years in a row and nearly made it to the Finals last season, with Brunson as the main protagonist. He has the love and support of the entire fanbase. The only thing left is to go out there and win it all.

Advertisement

Currently, the Knicks are No.3 in the East behind the Celtics and the Pistons, and their objective is clear—win the championship.

Brunson has already helped deliver the NBA Cup to Madison Square Garden, and although it is not quite the same as the main prize, it is still silverware, something the franchise had not tasted in over 50 years. So the “savior” has to go one step further. Kendrick Perkins, for one, feels that Brunson is just one step away from achieving immortality in Knicks folklore.

The retired star spoke highly about Brunson on Wednesday’s pre-game coverage of the Knicks matchup against the OKC Thunder.

“No one expected Jalen Brunson to be here in the hardest market in sports in New York carrying the weight on his shoulders. What he’s already done for this franchise, I feel like he’s one championship away from being the greatest Knick ever,” suggested Perkins and honestly, it’s a conversation worth having.

Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, or Patrick Ewing are probably in most people’s top spot. But despite Ewing’s greatness, he only ever got New York to the Finals, he never won it. Other greats like Starks, Houston, they are all beloved in MSG culture. But the big title hasn’t sniffed the MSG since the Frazier days.

“I feel like he’s one championship away from being the greatest Knick ever.” —@KendrickPerkins thinks Jalen Brunson is on the doorstep of greatness pic.twitter.com/e7lwkPRvti — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 5, 2026

So at this point, Brunson is at least top 10, perhaps even top 5. Regardless, Perkins is on to something. He recalls that Brunson was not heavily touted in the draft but emerged as a superstar regardless.

“The story matters to me. Drafted late second round by the Dallas Mavericks. Wasn’t drafted to the Batman leading the charge for a franchise, and doing it in a Knicks uniform? Tests like today is like the ones he needs to ace.”

Sadly, the test failed. The Knicks put up a good fight but lost to the Thunder 103-100. Not that it affects their regular season too much, because their biggest challenge will be the East and the playoffs.

They have yet to beat the Pistons this year, and Detroit looks as hungry as JB is. But Mr. Clutch earned that moniker for a reason. Hopefully, this is the year he cements it.