11 Days Prior To Beginning His $7,600,000 Suspension, Ja Morant Claims He ‘Has Everything’ But No Peace

Apr 26, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant hasn’t been all too active on social media this past offseason and understandably so. His problems from the 2022-23 season that have now carried over into the upcoming 2023-24 season all began due to his social media presence. In 11 days, the Memphis Grizzlies will have their season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans and Ja won’t be available to play due to his past controversies. Most recently on Twitter/X, the perennial All-Star let everybody know that the current circumstances have left him with ‘no peace’.

Advertisement

Due to the fact that Morant was caught brandishing a firearm on two separate occasions on social media, Adam Silver and the NBA had no choice but to suspend him for 25 games to start off this season. This will lead to a loss of approximately $7,600,000 in game checks. The Grizzlies aren’t title contenders going into the season but with their leader sidelined for nearly a third of the season, snagging a top seed in the loaded West seems to be even more daunting than before.

Ja Morant claims to have everything except peace

Money and a handsome net worth can’t solve all of life’s problems and Ja Morant is finding that out the hard way. He’s been through an extraordinary amount of emotional pain this past year and having to cope with it all seems to have gotten to the young guard’s head. He took to social media to say:

Advertisement

“It’s a different story for me, it seems I got everything that I every dreamed but I can’t find no peace”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JaMorant/status/1713006640444674517?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Morant has disabled comments on this post of his and only allows accounts that he follows to comment on any of his posts. Looked at as an idol/icon by millions across the world in a few short years, Ja now gets trolled online by those same people for mistakes of his past so him turning off his comments does make sense.

If there is one ray of hope for Grizzlies and even NBA fans in general who enjoy watching a young star dominate in an electrifying way, it’s that he has been practicing with his team. Clips that have surfaced online of him practicing also showcase that he’s still very much in form and hasn’t lost all too much of a step.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/espn_macmahon/status/1709294768813908270?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

When will Ja Morant return?

The silver lining to this entire debacle is the fact that the 25 game suspension that Ja is slated to serve will most likely not be extended. This of course is if he doesn’t get embroiled in any further controversies of a similar caliber.

If Morant serves his 25 game suspension and were to return for that 26th game, he will return on December 19th, 2023 to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans. By this time, the NBA will have a fair idea on where the Grizzlies stand as contenders and the team will also have time to integrate guards, Derrick Rose and Marcus Smart into the fold.