Why is Kawhi Leonard Not Playing Against Ra’anana Maccabi Ra’anana? When Will the 31-Year-Old Star Return in a Clippers Jersey?

2x NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard is not going to be played tonight in the preseason game against Ra’anana Maccabi Ra’anana

The NBA is back. Even though there are still 18 days till we see full-fledged NBA action, the fans are content watching the preseason games for now. Earlier today, the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, took on the Washington Wizards in Japan.

Currently, we have the Los Angeles Clippers taking on the Iranian basketball club Ra’anana Maccabi Ra’anana. The game is taking place in Seattle, and there is a pretty healthy crowd for a preseason game.

However, they would be disappointed knowing how many Clippers stars are out of action tonight. Kawhi Leonard is one of them.

OUT for the Clippers tonight: Kawhi Leonard

Paul George

Reggie Jackson

John Wall

Norman Powell

Nicolas Batum https://t.co/Tm76FrUq0F — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 1, 2022

According to team reports, there is no sign of concerns about holding Kawhi out. Considering the time of absence, they’re easing him back into the action, and hence he’s been rested tonight.

When will Kawhi Leonard return to action?

Kawhi last suited up for the Clippers back during the 2020-21 Playoffs. He suffered an ACL tear during Game 4 of the 2nd round series against the Utah Jazz. There were hopes that Kawhi would return last season, but once the team fell to a play-in spot, the management decided against rushing his return.

We’ve seen Kawhi during the media day, and clips of him in the gym this offseason. The 31-year-old superstar looks like he put on muscle and looks bigger than before.

The fans have been eagerly waiting for him to return. Turns out they won’t have to wait for too long. The 2x Finals MVP would return to action on Monday, when the Clippers take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

The plan is for Kawhi Leonard to make his preseason debut on Monday vs. the Blazers, says Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 1, 2022

Just two more days for us to see ‘The Klaw’ back in action!