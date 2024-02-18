Why Isn’t Julius Randle Playing In The 2024 All Star Game? When Will He Return For The Knicks?

Julius Randle successfully retained his All-Star status in this campaign right before a misfortune grasped him. Due to this, the New York Knicks star is set to miss out on playing in the 2024 event in front of the Indiana crowd. Furthermore, his absence turns into a source of worry for the Empire City fans as the playoffs approach rapidly.

The 29-year-old suffered a shoulder injury during their last month’s home win against the Miami Heat. A few days after that, the organization revealed the seriousness of the lesion as they claimed it to be a dislocated right shoulder. This condition results in an inability to shoulder movement while causing severe pain. Therefore, a re-evaluation after every 2-3 weeks becomes a necessity in the recovery process.

Thus, rehabilitation became the primary focus for the NBA star. Subsequently, the Texas-born had to be sidelined despite securing his position as an All-Star reserve in the East. The NBA has already called forth injury replacements for the 2014 pick, further diminishing his chances of participation in the event.

Interestingly, his return from a nearly three-week-long hiatus might occur soon as per the insider Ian Begley. In a recent episode of SNY, he revealed, “I’ve heard during this period that there’s been some positive progression here during the rehab. I think that’s left people with even more reason to be optimistic that Randle will be back at some point this season”.

These words likely serve as music to the ears of the Knicks supporters as they aim for a post-season run. Still, his fitness upon returning remains a source of worry for the fanbase. Evidently, they hope to see a repeat of his ongoing 24 points, 5 assists, and 9.2 rebounds per game. In the meantime, the responsibilities double down on the shoulders of the roster as the franchise copes in the talismanic figure’s absence.

How did the New York Knicks manage in the absence of Julius Randle?

Initially, the organization dealt with the brilliantly as their performances surpassed expectations. Relying on the excellence of Jalen Brunson, the team secured three consecutive victories. It extended their run to 32-17 as a win percentage of 65.3% kept them on track for a playoff qualification.

The distress arose following a fourth-quarter humiliation from the Los Angeles Lakers, eventually resulting in a defeat. Since then, the team has been on a 1-4 run after losing all four of their last regular season matches. The absence of the 3x All-Star became evident over time as the opponents exploited their shortcomings on the court.

Currently, the Knicks stand 4th on the table with a 33-22 record as their win percentage has come down to 60%. The weight shifts on the shoulders of the coaching staff while they struggle to make up for Randle’s absence. Thus, the fans hope for an imminent comeback as the franchise prays for a turnaround.