“Why LeBron James Continued Playing Without a Limp?”: Skip Bayless Gets Angry on Lakers Mishandling The King’s Injury

The Lakers were finally looking at a Top-6 finish while being on a wonderful winning run of three games against the teams on or above the .500 mark. That’s when LeBron James gets an injury that could prove to be-all-end-all for the Lakers’ 2022-23 campaign.

It could have been a little less bad than it could prove to be in the upcoming days if James hadn’t played through his injury last night after actually hearing something in his foot “pop”. But The King played and scored 11 more points that although proved crucial in the 111-108 win against Mavericks, could back to bite them once his recovery time is evaluated.

However, there is something more surprising than Lakers management deciding to play its 38-year-old MVP through an injury.

Skip Bayless calls out the Lakers for mishandling LeBron James’ injury

As soon as Shams Charania of The Athletic came out with the update that the 19x All-Star could miss an extended amount of time with his latest injury, the veteran Fox Sports analyst who doesn’t seem to like LeBron as much went ballistic on his team.

Please explain how LeBron said he “heard a pop” when he went down yesterday – yet continued playing, scored 11 more pts, DHam said afterward LBJ is “good” … and now Shams reports he could miss “extended time”??? Why & how did he continue playing w/o a limp if it was this bad??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 28, 2023

This must be surprising for James fans. But imagine what would this 71-year-old do without his goto punching bag in yet another playoff. The rating of his shows mostly depends on his LeBron James takes. His solo, The Skip Bayless Show, solely runs on James-thrashing and so does his Twitter handle.

What’s next for the Lakers?

As good as this team has become after adding D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt, they wouldn’t too deep into the postseason without The King even if they make it to the Playoffs somehow.

Bayless has already predicted an end to the Lakers’ season with this injury to Bron.

Well, looks like LeBron’s Lakers will miss the playoffs for a second straight season. But hey, at least LeBron became the NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer, which was all that really mattered. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 28, 2023

The man cannot breathe without bashing James, can he?

