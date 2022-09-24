Why Michael Jordan didn’t have a ‘bad game’ for 183 consecutive games?

Michael Jordan is a true pioneer of the game of basketball. He spearheaded the way for innumerable talents who have gone on to be great!

‘MJ’ is a sporting icon. The entertainment and luster brought about by the Americans have been at the forefront of what the game is today.

When he initially stepped foot in the league, seldom can stars do what Jordan did so effortlessly on the court.

In a time, when the game revolved around the basket, Jordan introduced the world to a freakish level of athleticism and his efficient ‘mid-range jumper’. The fashion in which he did so was unprecedented. Nothing like ever seen before.

“His Airness’s” rookie year is a testament to this. The NBA was flabbergasted and awe-struck with what they were witnessing. Irrefutably, the NBA was bound to change for the better.

In a stunning reveal, Michael Jordan statistically did not have a bad game for over two years. Two! They don’t call him the ‘GOAT’ for no reason!

Jordan, according to himself, began to ascend to another* level individually during the latter half of the 1980s. This was a few years prior to him ascertaining his dominance in the following decade.

During that span, specifically the years stemming from 1987 up until February of 1990, Jordan statistically had not composed or played a bad game.

Michael Jordan didn’t have a bad game for over two years. From December 1987 until February 1990, Michael Jordan recorded a statistically “good game.” Here’s everything you need to know about good games are tracked and how this record compares to other NBA greats: pic.twitter.com/isn3Xf9SYR — Kicks (@kicks) September 23, 2022

The metric through which they judge this is called ‘Game Scores’ The analytical community measures a player’s productivity and efficiency in a game.

According to ‘Gamescore’, Jordan did not have a bad game for 183 consecutive games! That’s more than two full seasons. Magnificent. Speaks to Jordan’s unrivaled greatness.

In comparison to his peers, the gulf between Jordan and the next star is staggering. Shaquille O’Neal comes in at second with 152 consecutive games, while LeBron James takes bronze for producing 132 statistical “good games”.

In your regard, is Michael Jordan the greatest?

