“Why the hell does Russell Westbrook get so much hate, man?!”: Hornets’ Miles Bridges delivers a massive compliment to Lakers star after 114-117 victory

Hornets star Miles Bridges heaps massive praise onto the shoulders of Russell Westbrook despite the Lakers losing 114-117

Lakers vs Hornets was one heck of a game.

LaMelo Ball and his crew started out as being the far better team at the start and even maintained a 20-point lead for quite some time in the middle of the game. But, in the third quarter, Russell Westbrook started to take over this game, powering the Lakeshow to make it a closer game. And as a result, by the final minutes, the Lakers were down by either 3 points or less.

It came so close, that when the Lakers had the final shot, the Hornets were only up by 2. And this is how close Russ came to winning it.

Yeah, a pretty good shot, despite his reputation from beyond the arc.

After the game, Hornets star Miles Bridges was asked why this game was so close and interesting. And his response will likely bring a smile to the face of Brodie.

Let's get into it, shall we?

Miles Bridges credits Russell Westbrook as the reason behind why Lakers vs Hornets was such a close game

It wouldn’t be much of a stretch to say Russell Westbrook had perhaps his best yet, in a Lakers jersey.

The man had 35 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists while shooting 52.2% from the field, and 42.9% from beyond the arc. Not only that, but the man essentially scored all of the Lakers’ buckets in the 4th quarter, scoring 14 points, while every one of his teammates struggled.

After watching such an incredible performance by his opponent, it seems that Miles Bridges couldn’t help but acknowledge what he had seen.

Take a look at the tweet below.

“He’s a great player, man. All the hate he gets, I don’t get it.” —Miles Bridges on Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/uIg6ACB1a9 — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2022

We’re sure that there will be many in the NBA community to debate whether or not Russ deserves the hate he gets. We’re just happy to see the player starting to look like himself again.

