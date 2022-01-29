Basketball

“Why the hell does Russell Westbrook get so much hate, man?!”: Hornets’ Miles Bridges delivers a massive compliment to Lakers star after 114-117 victory

"Why the hell does Russell Westbrook get so much hate, man?!": Hornets' Miles Bridges delivers a massive compliment to Lakers star after 114-117 victory
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
VALORANT is reportedly working on a system similar to Overwatch and LoL to reduce toxicity
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Why the hell does Russell Westbrook get so much hate, man?!": Hornets' Miles Bridges delivers a massive compliment to Lakers star after 114-117 victory
“Why the hell does Russell Westbrook get so much hate, man?!”: Hornets’ Miles Bridges delivers a massive compliment to Lakers star after 114-117 victory

Hornets star Miles Bridges heaps massive praise onto the shoulders of Russell Westbrook despite the…