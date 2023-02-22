Michael Jordan Superfan Khabib Nurmagomedov, Once Offered Three Sheep to Meet the NBA Legend

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fame goes beyond the realms of the patented UFC octagon. However, despite his vast fame, the former UFC King once stated his desire to meet NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and was willing to pay in kind to seal that transaction. Following his retirement from mixed martial arts, Nurmagomedov has undertaken an active role in promoting his fighters and his businesses. Through appearing on various podcasts and talk shows, to share the wealth of knowledge he possesses regarding the sport.

As such, one such time was when he made an appearance on the podcast, ‘Full Send Podcast’ of the famed social media influencers group, Nelk Boys. Nelk Boys are one of the prominent internet influencer groups today that indulge in pranks and comedic activities.

They recently transcended into the MMA vertical and have developed strong relationships with Khabib Nurmagomedov, new recruit Hasbulla Magomedov, and UFC President Dana White.

The transition into covering MMA’s eminent figures has helped them solidify themselves as a good company to know. Once, when the Eagle appeared on their podcast, he made the headlines for his hysterical request to meet Michael Jordan.

Khabib Nurmagomedov once disclosed that he wanted to meet Michael Jordan

Despite his status and standing as one of MMA’s finest products, the Eagle has been inspired, just like everyone else, by someone before his time. For Khabib Nurmagomedov, it was Michael Jordan.

When he appeared on the Full Send podcast, the individuals discussed several topics. During the podcast, the two men engaged in a conversation surrounding the intricate details necessary for Nurmagomedov to meet Jordan, as he had stated that he wished to meet the NBA legend.

The former Lightweight champion had assured the Nelk Boys member that he would receive payment in kind in the form of multiple sheep.

Following the filming of their podcast, Nurmagomedov was captured engaging in a trade talk with a member of the Nelk Boys regarding his desire to meet Michael Jordan.

In the footage obtained, the 34-year-old can be heard saying:

“If you make me and Michael Jordan meet, I’m going to give you three sheep. And we gonna give him (Kyle Forgeard) free dog”

The interaction made for an amusing moment between the pair. Since their interview, Nurmagomedov and the Nelk Boys have developed a close friendship.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his relationship with the Nelk Boys!

Suffice it to say, the Nelk Boys haven’t captivated fans within the MMA sphere. Nonetheless, to their delight, they did manage to be in the good graces of Nurmagomedov and his Russian team.

The past year has seen the Nelk Boys, Nurmagomedov, and his team collaborate on several videos. They have even forged a relationship with one of Russia’s leading exports in recent years, Hasbulla Magomedov.

All three teams have created content for supporters that has been received wholeheartedly. Given Nurmagomedov’s retirement from MMA as a fighter and recently as a coach, fans could rejoice, for there just might be more collaborations between the two heading their way.

