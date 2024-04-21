“Might Move MJ To The 3 Spot”: Anthony Edwards’ Brilliant Game 1 Performance Has Former Laker Making Bold Statements

A brilliant performance from Anthony Edwards helped the Minnesota Timberwolves breeze past the Phoenix Suns at home. The 22-year-old showcased his on-court authority in the 120-95 victory in Game 1, catching the attention of the NBA community. His display even excited a former Los Angeles Lakers player, Nick Young, who made a bold statement surrounding the GOAT debate, including Michael Jordan.

Soon after the game, Young indicated how Ant’s consistency could cement his status as the second-greatest NBA player of all time. With LeBron James seemingly leading the charge, Young believed that Edwards remained on track to surpass MJ as number two. The 38-year-old expressed his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), stating,

“A.E. Antman when it all said and done might move MJ to 3 spot“.

Young’s reaction sparked from Ant’s dominant performance in Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns. His display of 33 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals, as per StatMuse, established the home team’s foothold in the game. On top of that, his incredible shooting night of 14-24 from the field, with 50% from the deep added volume to his rise as a youngster, overshadowing the Slim Reaper’s 30-point piece.

Hence, his comparisons with the NBA greats remained justified to a certain extent. However, Young’s statement seemed a bit too far-fetched, devaluing the importance of his words. Yet, the notion of his comments extended an ongoing NBA debate.

Is Anthony Edwards en route to surpass Michael Jordan?

This was not the first time Ant was compared to MJ in his career. Two months back, Kevin Garnett caught the eyes of fans with his comments on the comparison. The 2008 champion openly drew parallels between the Timberwolves star and a rookie Jordan in an episode of ‘All the Smoke’.

He declared, “He’s like a young ’84 Jordan, boy. You hear me? If [forward Karl-Anthony Towns] weren’t on his team, he’d be averaging 30-something points per game. You hear what I’m saying to you?”.

Interestingly, Ant agreed to this comparison to match the Black Jesus’ greatness over time. He responded, “That’s the OG man. So, whatever he say goes. Anybody that wants to argue with you got to take it up with, got to take it up with Michael Jordan”.

Thus, there remain aspirations from Edwards’ end to move beyond the expectations. However, the path ahead stays uphill with the 2x All-Star required to win multiple playoff series and championships. His recent rise has made his well-wishers hopeful of the chances, with the NBA community keeping a close eye on his endeavors.