“Anthony Davis should take the matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo personally”: Kendrick Perkins believes the Greek Freak has overtaken AD in the conversation of all-time power forwards

Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes Anthony Davis needs to be the difference-maker in tonight’s game against the Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks.

It would not be wrong to say that Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo are some of the most talented power forwards in the league today. However, the Greek Freak currently holds the edge over AD. The Bucks superstar is the reigning NBA champion and Finals MVP.

During a recent episode of ESPN’s NBA Today, the panel of Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson, and Zach Lowe addressed tonight’s game between the Bucks and the Lakers. The discussion came down to who would be the driving force between the two teams.

Big Perk had an interesting take to the conversation mentioning how Davis should take this game personally. The ESPN analyst states Giannis has etched Davis when it comes to all-time power forwards.

Both Giannis and AD have always been in contention for the best power forward in the game. In what many believe, the two-time MVP currently holds the edge over the Lakers big man.

Kendrick Perkins states that Anthony Davis needs to take tonight’s game against the Bucks personally.

With LeBron James out for tonight’s game against the defending champions. A lot of the pressure shifts towards Davis and Russell Westbrook. Milwaukee host the LA Lakers tonight at the Fiserv Forum.

Reportedly, Khris Middleton is playing tonight’s game against the Bucks. The two-time All-Star had missed eight games after testing COVID-19 positive. The Bucks are currently 1-4 at home.

While making his predictions for tonight’s game, Perkins stated that Davis is the difference-maker. The former Celtics player added that tonight’s game was AD’s opportunity to make a case for himself in the all-time power forwards list.

“Every time Anthony Davis has an opportunity to match up with Giannis, he should take it personal. Because about 3 years ago we were having a conversation of, ‘Who would you take? If Anthony Davis wants to get into that top 10 power forwards conversation of superstardom, every time he faces Giannis’, he needs to take that personally.”

Here’s why I strongly believe that AD should take it PERSONAL every time he matches up with Giannis! Carry the hell on… https://t.co/uyMO2GF9WE — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 17, 2021

Davis was ejected in the last game against the Bulls. Thus tonight’s game against the defending champion gives AD a perfect opportunity to make a statement.