Will LaMarcus Aldridge play vs the Philadelphia 76ers tonight?: Reports reveal latest news on Nets star’s hip problems ahead of big matchup vs Joel Embiid and co.

Will LaMarcus Aldridge be available to play during Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers?

For a guy who said he’d have to retire from the NBA completely due to some severe medical problems, LaMarcus Aldridge has been pretty darn good this season.

On 22.8 minutes per game, the man is averaging 13.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game, while shooting 55.4% from the field.

Despite being 36-years-old, Aldridge has come up as a massively important role player for the Nets at key moments for several games. And this is exactly why he is needed by the franchise to be in the lineup consistently.

Unfortunately, the player couldn’t fulfill that request during Brooklyn’s 132-121 win over Charlotte, due to hip-related problems. However, can that change ahead of the team’s big game against Joel Embiid and the 76ers?

Let’s find out, shall we?

LaMarcus Aldridge will remain out during the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers

That’s one of the problems of getting on in age. Injuries just don’t heal as quickly as they once used to.

Wishing LaMarcus Aldridge a speedy recovery 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ROG58N0FP8 — Nets Nation (@NetsNationCP) March 8, 2022

Prior to the Brooklyn Nets’ road trip to Charlotte, it was announced that LaMarcus Aldridge was set to miss two games, which meant that he wouldn’t be present against both the Hornets and the 76ers.

This is some really bad news too, since Philadelphia has managed to win 8 of its last 10 games, and don’t look like they’re going to slow down anytime soon. But, with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant available to participate in this fixture, Nets fans will be hoping the team will pull through anyway.

Of course, only time will tell if that happens.

