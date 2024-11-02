Will This Be Russell Westbrook’s Last Season in the NBA?

Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook (4) dribbles the ball up the court against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Russell Westbrook is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. His performances since his MVP-winning campaign in the 2016-17 season have ranged from outstanding to abysmal and it’s hard to predict how he’ll perform on any given night.

While his infectious energy and relentlessness are still revered by many, his inefficient shooting and high turnover rate have been heavily scrutinized. The 35-year-old has been relegated to a bench role over the past three seasons but that hasn’t curbed the unpredictability of his performances.

Many believe his erratic playstyle could mark the end of his Hall of Fame career as soon as 2025. But will that be the case?

Westbrook’s career has been on a downward spiral since his Lakers trade

When Westbrook was traded to the Wizards in 2020, the common consensus was that it was the end of the road for his quest to be a star player on a championship-caliber team. However, he flipped the script on the naysayers.

He averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 11.7 assists per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc in 65 games and led them to the playoffs after a two-year absence. The Wizards let him be the focal point of their offense and put together one of the most impressive campaigns of his career.

Westbrook’s stellar season prompted the Lakers to trade for the guard and it proved to be a catastrophic mistake. In LA, he couldn’t play the starring role alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and the team chemistry was off right from the start.

The guard averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game in his debut season with the franchise, and while those numbers aren’t exactly terrible, his play style meant the team was defensively frail and had an inefficient offense.

They missed the playoffs, fired head coach Frank Vogel, and brought in Darvin Ham, who realized that James and Anthony wouldn’t thrive with Westbrook on the court and decided to bring the guard off the bench. He averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists, and 6.2 rebounds, but averaged 3.5 turnovers and shot only 41.7% from the field, as the team continued to struggle.

Midway through the season, they traded him to the Jazz, who released him immediately, and he then signed with the Clippers. He became a starter again and played well enough to earn a two-year deal. The franchise then acquired James Harden and made him the primary ball-handler, relegating Westbrook to a bench role again.

He averaged 11.1 points, five rebounds, and 4.5 assists, but his declining defensive ability, 45.4% shooting, and 27.3% conversion rate from beyond the arc were too problematic for the Clippers. They traded him to the Jazz as a salary dump in the 2024 offseason, and Utah released him again.

The Nuggets, who needed a veteran to lead their second unit, signed him on a two-year, $6.8 million deal. So far, it’s been more of the same in Denver. Through five games, Westbrook is averaging 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and four assists, while shooting at just 24.4% from the field. It’s shaping up to end just like it did with the Clippers, but next offseason, there might be no suitor for the former MVP.

What’s the problem with Russell Westbrook and is this the end?

In his prime, Westbrook had elite athleticism and he relied heavily on it to become one of the best players in the league. However, it has waned over the years and he hasn’t tweaked his playstyle, making him an inconsistent player.

He remains an ineffective shooter and continues to turn the ball over at a high rate, which isn’t ideal, considering he no longer is a player who can consistently attack the rim or play elite defense to make up for them.

The Nuggets signed him hoping that his energetic playstyle fit well alongside Nikola Jokic. So far, that hasn’t been the case. It’s still early in the season and it’s hard to predict if the veteran guard would curb the turnovers, improve his erratic shooting, and become an asset for Denver. However, if he doesn’t, it’s hard to envision another team signing him.