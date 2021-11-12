“Will this Draymond Green and Jordan Poole spat lead to another Kevin Durant situation?”: Head Coach Steve Kerr and GM Bob Myers talk about the in-game spat between the two starters

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr and GM Bob Myers talk about the Draymond Green – Jordan Poole spat, call it healthy

The Golden State Warriors fan witnessed a sight last night, which would have taken them 3 years in the past. Draymond Green is on the bench, yelling and fighting with a teammate of his. The last time we witnessed that, Kevin Durant left the Dubs, not more than 6 months later.

Last night, for a brief minute, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were seen heated at each other. The situation was tense on the bench, and the two had to be separated.

Things got heated between Draymond and Poole on the Warriors bench. Seemed like JP said something that didn’t sit well w/ Dray, Dray yelled at him. Short time later they both dapped each other up and and it was squashed. pic.twitter.com/Xy6yeynQuq — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 11, 2021

Also Read: “Russell Westbrook is the greatest awfulest player we’ve ever seen”: Skip Bayless gives the Lakers point guard an overall C+ grade in light of his recent performances

One worrying factor is that Jordan Poole is midway through his rookie contract, and is due for an extension at the end of the season. In the offseason, JP has made tremendous leaps, and has gotten much better, as an individual. The Warriors would like to make sure he sticks around.

Steve Kerr and Bob Myers talk about Draymond Green and Jordan Poole

After the practice yesterday, Head Coach Steve Kerr was asked about the spat. He said, “Eighty-two games, stuff like that happens. It’s behind us.”

Steve Kerr says Draymond and JP hashed out the problems from a heated argument caught on-camera last night pic.twitter.com/pVnoAopc4n — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 11, 2021

GM Bob Myers talked about the same as well and said,

“Teams NEED that. If you just see that, you say ‘what’s the story with that?’ Within any family, that kind of passion and competitiveness is important.” Bob Myers on Draymond Green and Jordan Poole having words on the sideline last night (via @SteinyGuru957). — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 11, 2021

Also Read: “The 3-peat Chicago Bulls defeats the Kevin Durant-Warriors in six”: Scottie Pippen does a position-wise breakdown to explain how Michael Jordan and co. would beat GSW in a 7-game series

As long as the two players sorted it out, it seems like there is no cause for concern. However, anytime things like these happen, the Dubs fans are reminded for the 2018 spat that possibly costed us a dynasty.