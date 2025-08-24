William DeMeo Makes Bold Pick Between Shaquille O’Neal and Denzel Washington

William DeMeo is the lead role on the hit TV show Gravesend, which has aired for 2 seasons since 2020. He plays the role of Benny Zarletta, a struggling Italian-American who is a cog in a crime family in 1980s Brooklyn, New York. The show has caught the attention of many, including Shaquille O’Neal, who will guest star as a character in their upcoming season 3.

DeMeo was shocked upon learning that O’Neal liked his show. He said that the Diesel even FaceTimed him to tell him just how much he liked the show face-to-face. Before he knew it, the big man was asking to guest star alongside him in an episode. It was an offer he couldn’t refuse.

DeMeo loved working with O’Neal on the most recent season. He said that there wasn’t a person he wanted to be on the show more than him.

“Shaq, I’ve got to tell you, there’s not a person that I would want in our show more than Shaq. There’s no one,” DeMeo said on the Live Your Dreams Podcast.

It sounded like a blanket statement at first. But the actor then doubled down on what he said, saying that the show needed O’Neal. Not just because he’s really good at acting, but also because he’s a cultural phenomenon.

“Everyone knows who he is, and he’s really good,” DeMeo added, before making a hot take. “So, if I had a choice, as great as Denzel Washington is, brilliant actor, academy award winner, amazing. But most 12-year-olds don’t know who he is.”

We’d hope the youth still know who Denzel Washington is. After all, he’s one of the most decorated and respected actors of our generation. But at the end of the day, DeMeo is probably right.

O’Neal is a fan-favorite. Just his presence can boost the ratings of any show or movie. And while Gravesend has a decently sized fanbase that’s devoted to the show, the 5.5 out of 10 rating on IMDb says it could use a ratings boost.

“What we need is more eyeballs. So, Shaq gets the eyeballs. Shaq could take a brand and overnight make it a success.”

We’ll see if the tactic of including O’Neal in an episode pays off for the show’s ratings. Shaq is going to play as a guy named Mustafa who supposedly does business with DeMeo’s character, Benny. He was even caught behind the scenes on the set recently, showing his skills on the bocce ball court.

Ever since retiring, O’Neal has enjoyed great success in the acting space. He’s been in films like Grown Ups 2, Hubie Halloween, and also voiced the smooth Smurf in The Smurfs 2. Well, now the Hall of Famer can add Gravesend to his resume as he continues to build on his outstanding career.