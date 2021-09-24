Basketball

“Every active MVP except Stephen Curry has hit a buzzer-beater to win the game”: NBA Twitter reacts to crazy outlier stat involving the Warriors’ unanimous 2015-16 MVP

"Every active MVP except Stephen Curry has hit a buzzer-beater to win the game": NBA Twitter reacts to crazy outlier stat involving the Warriors' unanimous 2015-16 MVP
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"If an old player can produce, what's your problem?!": Vince Carter reacts with passion as Lakers head coach Frank Vogel reveals he detests the 'old' narrative around his team
Next Article
"We really need a very chaotic race"– Fernando Alonso claims Alpine can't get a podium on merit; would need chaos on track
Latest Posts