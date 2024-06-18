mobile app bar

“Wise Winning Words From Jayson Tatum”: Isiah Thomas Backs Celtics Star’s Statement On The Finals MVP

Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"Wise Winning Words From Jayson Tatum": Isiah Thomas Backs Celtics Star's Statement On The Finals MVP

Credits: USA TODAY SPORTS

The Boston Celtics winning the NBA title has felt like an inevitability since their Game 3 win in Dallas. The burning topic since this victory has not been whether the Mavericks could mount a historic comeback, but rather which Celtic should win the Finals MVP award. And so, Jayson Tatum‘s case has been a hotly debated subject, but his mature response to the questions earned plaudence from Isiah Thomas.

Ahead of Game 5 in Boston, Tatum dismissed the notion that he’d be upset if he lost out on the award to one of his teammates. He named several Hall of Famers who didn’t always win it, claiming his only focus is winning a ring, just like them. He told ESPN’s Malika Andrews,

“Isiah Thomas didn’t win Finals MVP every time. Tim Duncan didn’t win Finals MVP every time. Larry Bird. Steph Curry only has one. Kobe won two out of five championships. As a competitor, you want to win and accomplish everything in front of you, absolutely. But I would not be the slightest bit sad, you know, that I didn’t win Finals MVP. I would be ecstatic just to win the Finals.”

Tatum’s words of wisdom impressed Thomas, who praised the Celtics superstar’s attitude towards the award on X, writing,

Wise winning words from Jayson Tatum. He has studied and knows the championship history of this game. Let it be Known team players WIN.”

All hope is not lost for Tatum in the race for the Finals MVP, as he could still pip Jaylen Brown to the award with a massive performance. The forward would probably need a huge scoring night to usurp his teammate, which calls for a selfish approach.

However, Tatum has already dismissed the possibility of veering away from the Celtics’ win condition just to boost his own stats.

Jayson Tatum is not tempted to focus on scoring to boost Finals MVP odds

Following the Celtics’ Game 2 win, Jayson Tatum was asked whether averaging only 17 points through the first two games would prompt a change in approach from pass-first to shoot-on-sight in Game 3. Per CBS News, the forward responded,

“We’re so close to what we’re trying to accomplish, why would I let my ego or my need to score all the points gets in the way of that? If I need to have 16 potential assists every single night and that’s what puts us in the best position to win and it doesn’t mean I’m the leading scorer, by all means, if that gives us the best chance to win, sign me up.”

In Tatum’s first six seasons with the Celtics, the team has made it to the Eastern Conference Finals or beyond on four occasions, yet, has failed to win the title this far. In his seventh, they’re as equipped to win it as they’ll ever be and the superstar likely won’t let his desire to win the Finals MVP hinder it.

Post Edited By:Tonoy Sengupta

About the author

Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

linkedin-icon

Jay Lokegaonkar is a basketball journalist who has been following the sports as a fan 2005. He has worked in a slew of roles covering the NBA, including writer, editor, content manager, social media manager, and head of content since 2018. However, his primary passion is writing about the NBA. Especially throwback stories about the league's iconic players and franchises. Revisiting incredible tales and bringing scarcely believable stories to readers are one his main interests as a writer.

Read more from Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

Share this article

Don’t miss these