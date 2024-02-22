Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs the Suns? Feb 22nd Injury Report for Mavericks Superstar

Feb 10, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) hurts his back by landing on some chairs during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks will be hosting the Phoenix Suns at the American Airline Center tonight. The Mavericks are currently on a six-game winning streak, looking to make it seven. The star guard Luka Doncic will be the most important piece while going up against the Big 3 of the Suns. However, his name in the injury report will surely affect his team’s chances in the next game.

Doncic suffered a broken nose in the Mavericks’ win against the Washington Wizards. The five-time All-Star last played against the San Antonio Spurs before his recent All-Star Game appearance. Moreover, he is listed as ‘probable’ for the next game.

Luka Doncic is averaging 34.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 9.3 APG, and 1.4 SPG per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range. The Dallas Mavericks are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 32-23 record in 55 games and are in the middle of a six-game winning streak. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now with 27 games left in the regular season, the Dallas Mavericks look to make a push for homecourt advantage in the playoffs. The Mavs ended up missing the playoffs last year despite trading for Kyrie Irving.

This six-game winning streak has been the longest for the Dallas Mavericks this season. To stop the explosive offense of the Suns, Doncic, in all probability, will ‘jersey up’ and show some of his elite handles.

Will Luka Doncic rally his team to their seventh straight victory?

As the second half of the regular season is underway, teams look to make one last push before the playoffs and the Dallas Mavericks are one of them. The Mavs ended up missing the postseason last year despite trading for Kyrie Irving. This time, the squad looks much more stable and calm looking forward to their journey further in the playoffs.

The Suns became an instant fan favorite to win it all last year when they traded for Kevin Durant. But they were eventually knocked out of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. The Suns went on to add another star this offseason but are nowhere close to where they wanted their season record to be.

Both teams look to gain as much momentum as they can in the coming playoffs. Given the proximity between both teams in the standings, this can be an interesting matchup.