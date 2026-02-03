John Collins Will Be “Disappointed” If James Harden Is Traded

Death, taxes and everything falling apart from the Clippers. Those are the three things you can count on in life. Even when it seems like things are going great for Los Angeles’ little brother of a franchise, that’s the moment when the rug gets pulled out.

The Clippers have been arguably the best team in the NBA over the past month and a half as they’ve shaken off a 6-21 start to climb all the way to ninth in the West. They were being talking about as the ‘team that nobody wants to play’ in the playoffs. And then James Harden did what James Harden does, reportedly upending the whole enterprise by requesting a trade just days before the deadline.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported yesterday that the Clippers and Harden are exploring the trade market together as the former MVP seeks a guaranteed, long-term deal and a better chance to compete for a championship. Harden has a no-trade clause, meaning he’d have to approve any possible destination. It seems discussion between the Clippers and Cavs on a Harden-for-Darius Garland swap is in the works.

Harden’s teammate John Collins was asked for his thoughts on this whole mess after last night’s loss to the 76ers, and he said, “It definitely was shocking. Obviously I don’t know too much right now, but just gonna continue to see how it unfolds and go with it.”

When asked if it would be a disappointment to see Harden go, given how well the team has been playing, Collins said, “Hell yeah. It’s a shock for me and for the team and what we’ve been able to do, and our season turning around, so definitely just something different out of left field, but we’ll continue to handle it as it unfolds.”

Kawhi Leonard preferred to keep the focus on the game and not on trade rumors, but he did say, “I respect [Harden’s] decision or whoever’s decision it is. That’s it. He’s still going to be my boy. I trust the front office.”

Harden’s request may be shocking in the moment, but for anyone who’s followed his career, this can hardly come as a surprise. He burned his bridges on the way out of Philadelphia, and before that, he pulled this same kind of move in Brooklyn to break up the Nets’ Big 3 of himself, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

you think james harden is comfortable and then BOOM, trade request. always keeping us on our toes. he really is the GOAT at this — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) February 3, 2026

There’s still over two days to go until the trade deadline, and given how this completely came out of nowhere, it feels like a near-certainty that Harden will actually be dealt by then.

Interestingly enough, the Cavs have been hot too by winning seven of their past nine, and it would be an extremely risky move to peg their playoff future to a 36-year-old with, to say the least, a checkered postseason history and a reputation for blowing teams up.