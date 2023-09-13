“Wish Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid Kind of Came Later!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Hilariously’ Praises Fellow European Star

Giannis Antetokounmpo is easily one of the greatest European players in NBA history. And, in recent times, he has led the charge for European basketball in the NBA. Appearing on the 48 Minutes podcast, the Greek Freak was asked about the rising talent of Europeans in the league, especially in the big-man position. Players like Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert, and even international stars like Joel Embiid, have taken over the role. Giannis simply replied that it is a great time for basketball, while also wishing these stars had come 10 years later.

Advertisement

European dominance in basketball has been on full display recently. With the conclusion of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, teams from North America were decimated by their European counterparts. Both the United States and Canada failed to make it to the Finals.

While they were duking it out for bronze, Germany and Serbia battled for the trophy. The heavyweights aside, several other teams have talented players that point toward the upward trajectory of competition European teams will provide in the near future.

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo laments the arrival of European and international stars like Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid

The role of the big man is starting to regain its importance in the NBA. Players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid have been dominating the league in recent times. Coincidentally, they all happen to be of either European or international descent.

On the podcast, the Greek Freak was asked about his thoughts on the recent surge in European talent. The Milwaukee Bucks star suggested that it was good for basketball. Complementing Jokic for his triple-doubles and Embiid for his incredible scoring, Antetokounmpo believes they are among the best in the league.

However, he does have his regrets. The presence of players like Embiid and Jokic has drawn out an increased level of competitiveness from Giannis. He jokingly wished both men had come 10 years later, just as he would be preparing to retire.

“It’s a good time for basketball, it’s a very very good time. I wish they [Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid] kind of came later…you know…while I’m playing. They kind of came 10 years…in 10 years…you know, when I’m retiring. But, it is what it is!”

Advertisement

Jokes aside, the 2021 NBA Champion acknowledges the skill and ability of the European big man. But, he also believes that the United States is no slouch in that department. Shouting out the likes of Bam Adebayo, Myles Turner, and Bobby Portis, Giannis conceded that at the end of the day, this is a good time for basketball.

Giannis and four other European and international stars consistently feature at the top of every power ranking

The 2023-24 season is just around the corner and many media outlets are sharing their power rankings. When it comes to the players, some of the familiar names have cracked the top 10. As expected, US stars like Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant all feature.

However, surprisingly enough, in most power rankings, the top six feature four of the best international players available. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Luka Doncic have consistently cracked almost every ranking out there.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It certainly is going to be an interesting season. As always, everyone will be vying for a tough NBA Championship, especially the international stars, who despite their high rankings, have a lot to prove. But, will they still be able to hold their positions at the top come the end of the season? Only time will tell.