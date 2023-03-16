“Stephen Curry Created Art For Me Today”: Giannis Antetokounmpo is In Disbelief Over Warriors Star’s 50-Piece

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was mesmerized by Golden State Warriors’ talisman Stephen Curry in the wake of the latter’s latest display of superiority.

Stephen Curry lit the NBA ablaze last night as he dropped an efficient 50 points on the Los Angeles Clippers. Although the Dubs were unsuccessful in their pursuit of a victory, Curry more than delivered on his end.

The Warriors luminary made 20 of his 28 field goal attempts. He was astronomical from the mid-range and paint as he converted an estimated 91% of his attempts. Six of his eight misses came from beyond the arc.\

Nonetheless, he was also relatively impressive from the three-point land, as the Chef buried eight of his 14 attempts. His prodigious performance garnered the respect and admiration of his peers from across the NBA.

One such star who was flummoxed by the display was Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. And Antetokounmpo made sure to express his sincere feelings about that.

Giannis Antetokounmpo brands the 50 piece by Stephen Curry as ‘Art’!

Antetokounmpo recently spoke to the media ahead of Milwaukee’s game this evening. When asked about what he made of Curry’s dominant showing against the Clippers, the Greek Freak couldn’t help but laud the plaudits of the guard.

Antetokounmpo said:

“I want to create more art. I want to be able to — look at Steph today. Today, he has an unbelievable game. This is art. This goes in the résumé. This goes in the bank, and then it’s on to the next one, you know what I’m saying? He created art today, (to) me”

With the American turning 35 recently, it’s inevitable that he is edging closer towards his twilight years. Curry’s display in a losing effort was reminiscent of his prior self from over a few years ago.

An efficient 50 points against one of the leading defensive sides speaks volumes of one’s skillset. Despite the loss, the four-time NBA champion made history. He became the only player in NBA history to score 10000 points from three-point shots. Unprecedented distinction.

The realistic chances of Stephen Curry leading the Warriors to the title

The Dubs currently own a subpar record in the Western Conference. They sit at sixth with a 36-24 record, in contention for the ‘Play-In’ spot against a myriad of other franchises.

Although there are over ten games to go before the cessation of the regular season, the odds look slim for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins’ absence, due to personal reasons, has proved to be vital to their troubles.

Nevertheless, as long as they have a healthy backcourt of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors will be perennial contenders until they hang it up for good.

