Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against the Hawks? Jan 30th Availability Update on Lakers Superstar Following Loss to Rockets

Having won four out of their last six games, the Los Angeles Lakers had entered their six-game road trip with immense confidence. They did manage to defeat the Golden State Warriors in a double OT thriller but suffered a tough 119-135 loss against the Houston Rockets in their next fixture. As Darvin Ham’s boys now travel to Georgia to go up against the Atlanta Hawks, fans will hope that LeBron James can suit up to help the team return to winning ways.

At age 39, LeBron James is having a fantastic campaign, having missed merely five games this season. Despite being injury-free, the King has been a constant presence on the team’s injury report. Ahead of the Lakers’ last game against the Houston Rockets, Bron was listed as “questionable”. However, he proceeded to suit up for the contest, recording 23 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds in 37 minutes.

With LBJ having played 85 minutes in the last two games, Lakers Nation is concerned about his availability for tonight’s clash against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Dishing out some pleasant news to his fans, during the postgame conference, LeBron revealed that he is planning on playing tonight.

LeBron James has been listed as ‘questionable’ for the past few games due to his left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. However, the four-time NBA Champion has looked comfortable on the floor, putting up decent numbers. James and Co. would look for a win in ATL to bolster their .500 record against a 19-27 Atlanta side.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a losing record without LeBron James

Playing in his 21st professional campaign, LeBron James has had the most impact on the Los Angeles Lakers this season as well. Averaging 25 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.7 assists, the King has been selected to his 20th All-Star Game as a starter and is putting up yet another All-NBA-type performance.

In the five games that he’s missed this season, the Lakers have had a 2-3 record. While the LA side was able to win against the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs, they’ve suffered all their three losses – the Wolves, the Jazz, and the Clippers – in the the three games that James was sidelined.

However, even if the 6ft 9” forward did miss the contest against the Atlanta Hawks, the Lakers would be entering the matchup as the favorites. Apart from the fact that the Hawks have several players featured on the injury report, they seem to be out of form, losing five out of their last five games.