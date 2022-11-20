With a $1.25 Million LI Ning Deal, Shaquille O’Neal Found Out Yao Ming’s Heartfelt Postcards amid Accusations of Racism

Shaquille O’Neal was one of the biggest players in NBA history. The dominant center was a superb player, and his personality made him a walking moneybag.

As such, many big market players wanted a piece of Shaq. In 2006, Diesel signed with Chinese-based sportswear company Li Ning.

This deal sent him on a business trip to China, where he got the opportunity to apologize to the Chinese people. All while, recalling how he received some heartfelt postcards from the country’s biggest basketball star Yao Ming.

Shaquille O’Neal recalled receiving postcards from Yao Ming while signing a $1.25 million deal with Li Ning

2006 was a big year for Shaquille O’Neal. He won his fourth ring with the Miami Heat and even signed a mega 1.25$ million deal with Li Ning. Having signed with Li Ning, Shaq made a business trip to China, where he got to experience the country’s culture.

When asked about the trip, O’Neal had to bring up his good friend and fellow baller Yao Ming. Diesel stated that the trip, while about business was a chance for him to apologize to the people of China for the derogatory comments he made towards Yao in 2003.

In his book Shaq Uncut, O’Neal detailed his remorse over hurting Yao. Something he still felt bad about, as he recalled the heartfelt postcards Yao sent around the same time.

“I felt so bad about what I had said about Yao. It was meant as a joke and it was wrong because the Chinese people are so honorable. It bothered me for a long time afterward. Yao was such a nice guy, and even though I was doing my usual thing by building up our rivalry in the media, I should have left it alone. At the time I said it, my father was in charge of my fan club mail. He called me up and chewed me out, then he told me that Yao had been sending me Christmas cards for years. Everyone said the same thing: “You are my favorite player.” Damn. I can be such a jerk sometimes.”

Shaq’s comments at the time were certainly in poor taste. Fortunately, he learned from his mistakes and corrected them, and is good friends with Yao to this day.

O’Neal signed a five-year deal with Li Ning

Shaq’s deal with Li Ning was a big deal. It was a huge move for the Chinese company, which was challenging the likes of Nike and Adidas. So, signing a big star like O’Neal to a five-year $1.25 million contract was a big deal. The actual deal was worth 10 million yuan which translated to $1.25 million in 2006.

As of 2022, Diesel and Li Ning are no longer partners. The two parted ways once the contract was up. Nevertheless, it was a fruitful relationship for both.

