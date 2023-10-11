“With His Eyes Closed”: Inspired by Michael Jordan Trolling Dikembe Mutombo, Jimmy Butler Continues His ‘Are You Entertained’ Campaign With Eccentric Free Throws

Jimmy Butler is a man on a mission. Adding to his recent antics, Tim Reynolds reported that Jimmy was shooting free throws with his left hand while keeping both eyes closed. This new antic is part of Jimmy’s new ‘Are you not entertained?’ phrase. But Jimmy isn’t the first person to pull this feat.

Making free throws with your eyes closed is a Jordan thing. He once shot a free throw in a real game with his eyes closed. This event took place 31 years ago when the Bulls were playing the Hawks. Jordan pulled this stunt off as a ‘welcoming gesture’ for rookie Dikembe Mutombo.

Jimmy is pumped up

Jimmy Butler may just be a movie character in real life. Butler recently started his ‘Are you not entertained’ campaign. The ‘campaign’ started when a video of Jimmy Buckets hitting a tough shot over two defenders surfaced. After making the tough shot, Butler proceeded to quote a dialogue from the movie Gladiator. Butler yelled, “Are you not entertained?”.

Butler didn’t stop here. A few days later Tim Reynolds would report that Butler is now making free throws with his left hands, doing so while having his eyes closed. Though completely epic, this moment lacks originality. Jordan was the first player to ever shoot a free throw with his eyes closed in a real game. Jordan while at the line, laced his first free throw. Before shooting the second Jordan looked over to Mutombu. Jordan while smiling told Mutombo ” Hey Mutombo, this one is for you, baby”.

Jordan proceeded to make the shot and gave Mutombu his welcome to the NBA moment. Jordan and Jimmy have often been compared and for good reason. Both the players are around the same height, play a similar athletic- mid-range game, and are fierce competitors. So one can see how the comparisons exist.

Jimmy G Buckets is back

Recently Jimmy Butler has been making sports headlines. Videos of the star practicing hard have recently surfaced. In them Butlers looks extremely fired up, dropping lines from movies like Gladiator. The Heat star has made it clear that he has something to prove this season.

The six-time All-Star has plenty of fuel to keep his fire going. To begin with, The Heat lost to Denver in the finals last year. This was the second time Butler failed to win in the finals. The Heat’s failure to land a single star in the offseason has also been on Jimmy’s mind. Butler made it clear that now it’s time for hunting and he has Giannis and The Bucks in his scope.