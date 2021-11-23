“Seth Curry can really get to me!”: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry reveals the only player that can get under his skin in the NBA

Stephen Curry, who has faced several great players throughout his career, says only his brother Seth Curry manages to get under his skin every time

The Curry brothers have definitely surpassed their father in the NBA, thriving in their respective roles. While Steph is having another MVP season, Seth is trying to keep the Sixers alive in Joel Embiid’s absence.

It takes special skill to get under the skin of a player who has faced LeBron James for four consecutive years. Yet Seth Curry has managed to do it. Dell and Sonya Curry find innovative ways to support their sons when the two are playing against each other.

The unanimous MVP has admitted several times that playing with Seth always brings out the competitive side in him. It just takes them back to the time they played 1v1 in the backyard as kids. The two have faced each other a total of 14 times in the NBA and Steph won 12 of those.

The sibling rivalry pushes Stephen Curry to put his best foot forward when he faces Seth

During the Under Armour Asia tour, the Golden State Warriors guard did a round of 21 questions with Omar Raja. He answered everything, from the pre-game meal to the theme song of his life.

When asked about the player who is best at getting under his skin, he instantly took Seth’s name. We all witnessed the sibling banter during the 2019 playoffs matchup between Warriors and Blazers. The two got into it several times in that series with Curry having the last laugh.

Although Seth Curry’s career has always been overshadowed by his MVP brother, he is a great player in his own right. He is currently having a career-high season averaging 15.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game on 50/40/90 splits.

The brothers will get another chance to go at it Thursday night when the Golden State Warriors will host the Philadelphia 76ers. Sixers have slipped to 8th spot in the eastern conference as Joel Embiid has been sidelined due to covid. Seth Curry will have to face his brother’s top-seeded team 3 starters down.

