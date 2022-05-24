“Without a good defense, your offense means nothing”: When Shaq predicted Kyrie Irving and the Nets’ downfall in the Uncle Drew movie

Shaquille O’Neal, in the Uncle Drew movie, already predicted the downfall of Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have completed 3 seasons with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on their roster. In these three seasons, the first one was a bust, due to Kevin Durant’s Achilles injury, and the bubble. In their second season, they started off strong, and then added James Harden too. Many assumed this would be the best trio in NBA history, and a chip was guaranteed.

However, the three played just 7 games together and were plagued by injuries all season long. The same continued in the playoffs, as they eventually lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round, who went on to win the championship.

Also Read: “Kyrie Irving wanted a situation like LeBron James has”: Uncle Drew didn’t hesitate to take leverage for bringing Kevin Durant on board

This season, they started well, however, once KD got injured, everything went wrong. Kyrie’s vaccination status, and KD’s injury tipped Harden over, and he requested for a trade away. The Nets got swept by the Celtics in the first round.

Shaquille O’Neal predicted Kyrie Irving and the Nets’ woes in the Uncle Drew movie

One of the main reasons behind the Nets’ downfall was the lack of defense. Despite having a stellar offense last season as well, the Nets always lacked defensively, and every team exploited that. This year, we saw the Cs use physicality and their offensive prowess to dominate the Nets and sweep them.

Back in the Uncle Drew movie, Shaquille O’Neal played the role of a martial arts master, named Big Fella. In the movie, we saw Kyrie Irving(playing the role of Uncle Drew), approach him for joining his team. There, Shaq was teaching young kids an important lesson, and said,

“Without a good defense, your offense means nothing”

Also Read: “Kyrie Irving is set to lose $11 million over his antics”: ESPN’s Woj reveals shocking report about Nike’s feeling on future with Nets star

If only Kyrie had taken heed of Shaq’s teachings, maybe the Nets would have attained better success. They go into the offseason with uncertainty about Kyrie’s contract. It remains to be seen what the Nets’ front office decides, and if we’ll see any big changes over the summer.