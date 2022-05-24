Basketball

“Without a good defense, your offense means nothing”: When Shaq predicted Kyrie Irving and the Nets’ downfall in the Uncle Drew movie

"Without a good defense, your offense means nothing": When Shaq predicted Kyrie Irving and the Nets' downfall in the Uncle Drew movie
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
Valorant Neptune Bundle: Weapons, Variants, Prices, and Release time
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Without a good defense, your offense means nothing": When Shaq predicted Kyrie Irving and the Nets' downfall in the Uncle Drew movie
“Without a good defense, your offense means nothing”: When Shaq predicted Kyrie Irving and the Nets’ downfall in the Uncle Drew movie

Shaquille O’Neal, in the Uncle Drew movie, already predicted the downfall of Kyrie Irving and…