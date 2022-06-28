“Without Kevin Durant, we couldn’t have beat LeBron James!”: Draymond Green makes SHOCKING admission about Warriors 2017 and 2018 NBA championships

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green makes a massive confession about 2 of his championships and Nets man Kevin Durant

Draymond Green is on top of the moon, right now. And why wouldn’t he be?

After 2 years of the Warriors showing little to no hope, impossibly hard times with injury, and so, so much more, this team finally winning a championship again, is nothing less than incredible.

At this stage, you’d expect him to be calling out each and every hater on the planet… which, to be fair, he is already. But, given his personality, and his situation, it’d pretty easy to fly right off the handles. However, the man evidently was able to hold himself back.

Why do we say that? Well, he was asked a very provocative question during his time on JJ Redick’s podcast, ‘The Old Man and the Three’. And here, let’s just say his answer was more geared towards the truth than anybody would have expected.

Also Read: ‘Kyrie Irving, you don’t have a level off court’: Stephen A. Smith just bodied the $90 million Nets star and father Drederick Irving on Twitter

Draymond Green admits that the Golden State Warriors would not have won their 2017 and 2018 championships without Kevin Durant

Yep, you read that right. Those words really came out of Draymond Green’s mouth.

Don’t believe us? Well then, take a gander at the tweet below.

Draymond Green: “We would not have beat the Cavs coming back around without Kevin [Durant].” (via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/XvGq7rGpmN — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 28, 2022

Before this comment, we believed there was a good case for those specific finals going either way. At the end of the day, if there was no KD, there would be a whole lot of squad depth still present instead of him. And with all those pieces, who knew what could have happened.

But, after Green’s comment… yeah, there is no way anybody in this whole world can argue with that. At the end of the day, this is the Golden State Warriors’ resident loud mouth, admitting the team couldn’t have done it without one specific player.

Yep, another basketball debate finally bites the dust.

Also Read: “LeBron James really lied to reporters about not flopping!”: When the 6’9 Lakers star told media that he doesn’t even know how to flop