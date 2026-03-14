mobile app bar

Wizards Deserve More Criticism Than Bam Adebayo For 83-Point Night, Says Jaylen Brown

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google news
Jaylen Brown(L) and Bam Adebayo(R)

Bam Adebayo’s historic 83-point performance was unfortunately met with some rather distasteful comments about the feat. Some felt he disrespected Kobe Bryant, and accused him of stat padding to surpass the Mamba’s 81-point in a single game record. His 43 trips to the free throw line didn’t help either. But ask Jaylen Brown and he’d tell you that it is the Washington Wizards who need to be criticized the most.

On the night, the Wizards gave up 150 points to the Miami Heat. Adebayo scored 83, and the defense was all over the place. They kept fouling, they looked disjointed, and quite frankly, clueless.

Brown became the latest person to come to the defense of Adebayo for all the flak he’s been receiving from a section of the NBA community. On his live stream, the Boston Celtics star suggested that there’s no way he sees Adebayo’s achievement as anything negative towards Bryant.

“Records are meant to be broken,” he said. “I don’t see why there has to be any criticism. If anybody deserves criticism it’s the Washington Wizards.”

The Wizards have already given up on the 25-26 season. The fanbase is optimistic about the future, with Trae Young and Anthony Davis added to their roster, but overall, it’s the 26-27 season they’re eyeing. So, it’s not like the franchise really wanted that win against the Heat.

It’s not a good look for any defense to let a player drop 83 on their heads. It’s the NBA, the biggest basketball league in the world, and a defense should not be so amateurish. At the same time, there’s just some nights when a player becomes unstoppable. And last week, Adebayo had that night.

There will be criticism, always. Hero-worshippers of Bryant won’t like the fact that Adebayo overshadowed their icon in this category. But years later, this will be looked back on and celebrated. The Wizards’ defense? Not so much.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these