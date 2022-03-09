Basketball

“Why does Dani Carvajal play so high against Kylian Mbappe of all people?”: Joel Embiid, like all of us, is stumped by the Real Madrid rightback’s tactical error leading to a crucial PSG goal at Santiago Bernabeu

"Why does Dani Carvajal play so high against Kylian Mbappe of all people?": Joel Embiid, like all of us, is stumped by the Real Madrid rightback's tactical error leading to a crucial PSG goal at Santiago Bernabeu
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Kobe Bryant humiliated me after I wore Jordans against him!": Bulls' DeMar DeRozan reveals hilarious anecdote during his appearance on Serge Ibaka's cooking show
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Why does Dani Carvajal play so high against Kylian Mbappe of all people?": Joel Embiid, like all of us, is stumped by the Real Madrid rightback's tactical error leading to a crucial PSG goal at Santiago Bernabeu
“Why does Dani Carvajal play so high against Kylian Mbappe of all people?”: Joel Embiid, like all of us, is stumped by the Real Madrid rightback’s tactical error leading to a crucial PSG goal at Santiago Bernabeu

Joel Embiid laid out Dani Carvajal for his unnecessarily aggressive defensive positioning, which contributed to…